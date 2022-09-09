Sophia Anne Caruso & Lea Salonga to Lead Workshop of New Frank Wildhorn Musical THE SONG OF BERNADETTE

The new Frank Wildhorn musical, The Song of Bernadette, will begin a New York City workshop this week. The workshop stars award-winning Broadway star, Sophia Anne Caruso (David Bowie's Lazarus, Beetlejuice, The Sound of Music, Live!), and upcoming star of The School for Good and Evil on Netflix (with Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Sofia Wylie) in the role of Bernadette Soubirous. Tony and multiple-award winning actress, singer/songwriter and Disney legend Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Aladdin, Mulan & most recently the highly popular; Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for HBO Max which was recently picked up for season 2) joins as Mama Soubirous. The complete cast is to be announced.

The musical adaptation features a score by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award nominated Frank Wildhorn; lyrics by CMA Award winner and Grammy Award nominated, Robin Lerner; book by award winning playwright Rinne B Groff; music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by multiple Tony nominee and Emmy and Grammy winner, Jason Howland, with direction and musical staging by Tony winner and Emmy nominee, Christopher Gattelli. The Workshop of The Song of Bernadette is Executive Produced by Louis Hobson and Jake Groshong of Indie Theatrical in partnership with Van Dean, T.J. Berden, David Kang, John Pagliassotti, and Kevin Cheung, and by Special Arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Executive Producer Louis Hobson sums up the experience, "We are thrilled to be back in New York after this pandemic pause to finally unveil this visionary new musical. It is a gift to work with such a brilliant and diverse group of artists at the top of their game, and to introduce New York to maybe the best and most intimate score Frank has ever written. What this team has created is remarkable, and something truly unexpected. We are humbled and elated by the addition of this world class cast of actors to our process - a true embarrassment of riches. Sophia Anne Caruso is a revelation as our Bernadette and we can't wait to reintroduce her unlikely hero to a new world."

Frank Wildhorn recalls, "I believe I wrote this score for The Song of Bernadette with an angel on my shoulder. It was truly a spiritual journey the way the music would flow - no thinking - just feeling and letting go. "He continues, "To have these incredibly talented voices performing this music and doing so in person in New York is beyond exciting."

Christopher Gattelli, who will Direct and guide the musical staging, says, "I'm excited to get back in the room and to tell this particular story with this extraordinary group of actors. The Song of Bernadette was the last theater project I worked on before the pandemic and my first back in New York since. The piece feels even more relevant now than it did a few years ago. We all need a little faith and hope right now, and this character of Bernadette and her true story is the perfect tonic to lift us up."

Sophia Anne Caruso notes, "'The Song of Bernadette' is very special. It's a privilege to be by the side of the rest of our brilliant cast and see it come to life under Chris Gattelli's direction. I can't wait to share her touching, magical story."

The Song of Bernadette tells the true story of Bernadette Soubirous, an impoverished young girl living in the remote village of Lourdes, France in the mid-1800's. One day while collecting firewood with her sister she sees a vision that changes her life and the town of Lourdes forever. The musical is based on Franz Werfel's 1941 novel which would go on to be adapted for the 1943 Oscar and Golden Globe winning film starring Jennifer Jones. For over 150 years the story of Bernadette has inspired people all over the world, and the site of her vision continues to draw millions of pilgrims of all faiths every year. Earlier this year, Michael Unger, Skylight Music Theatre's Artistic Director, announced the world premiere developmental production coming to Milwaukee from May 19-June 11, 2023.