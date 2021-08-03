Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Alvin Ing

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported this weekend, the legendary Alvin Ing has passed away. He was 89 years old.

Mr. Ing toured with Flower Drum Song and has performed in more productions of FDS in the role of Wang Ta than any other actor. He starred as Chin in David Henry Hwang's 2002 revisal of the Flower Drum Song on Broadway and at the Mark Taper Forum.

Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.

To know him was to love him.

Seriously.

Rest in peace Alvin Ing, you were a shining star and always will be ?#AlvinIng pic.twitter.com/cEgkWEDLB3 - Ocean Jade (e?? i??i??) (@namholtz) August 2, 2021

The theater world lost a pioneer this weekend. Alvin Ing was the epitome of kindness and generosity. Here, he joins @tellyleung and @thejosellana singing "You Are Beautiful" from Flower Drum Song at 2018's Red Bucket Follies: https://t.co/KQHAI8ZD2O - Broadway Cares (@BCEFA) August 2, 2021

This is an old photo of my friend Alvin Ing. The other pic was taken while we were in rehearsal for Flower Drum Song (with @thejosellana & @tellyleung). Never forgot that his were shoulders upon which all of us younger ones stood. Rest In Peace, dearest. pic.twitter.com/bEv9miAqha - Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) August 1, 2021

Alvin Ing was and is an Asian American pioneer. He paved the way for AA actors like myself to have room in this business. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/s2DSY8nfPa - Raymond J Lee (@raymondjlee) August 1, 2021

There was only one Alvin Ing, and a generation of Asian performers would not be where are today without his leadership and courage. Boy, I will miss you, my friend. https://t.co/X2rIhlgSOm - Telly Leung (@tellyleung) August 2, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of Alvin Ing.



What an inspiring body of work in such a life. But his recording of "There Is No Other Way" from Pacific Overtures has been poetry for my heart for YEARS.



Rest in peace, lovely man. pic.twitter.com/1sUIydHz1V - Laurine Price (@LaurinePrice) August 1, 2021

Article Image Credit: Lia Chang