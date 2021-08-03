Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Alvin Ing
Legendary actor Alvin Ing has passed away. He was 89 years old.
Mr. Ing toured with Flower Drum Song and has performed in more productions of FDS in the role of Wang Ta than any other actor. He starred as Chin in David Henry Hwang's 2002 revisal of the Flower Drum Song on Broadway and at the Mark Taper Forum.
Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.
Alvin Ing, Rest In Music my friend pic.twitter.com/uthdsFOY9P- Erin Quill (she/her) (@Equill) August 1, 2021
To know him was to love him.- Ocean Jade (e?? i??i??) (@namholtz) August 2, 2021
Seriously.
Rest in peace Alvin Ing, you were a shining star and always will be ?#AlvinIng pic.twitter.com/cEgkWEDLB3
The theater world lost a pioneer this weekend. Alvin Ing was the epitome of kindness and generosity. Here, he joins @tellyleung and @thejosellana singing "You Are Beautiful" from Flower Drum Song at 2018's Red Bucket Follies: https://t.co/KQHAI8ZD2O- Broadway Cares (@BCEFA) August 2, 2021
RIP Alvin Ing. I was a big fan. pic.twitter.com/g4YO2lw6J0- Jamie DuMont (@jamiedumont) August 1, 2021
This is an old photo of my friend Alvin Ing. The other pic was taken while we were in rehearsal for Flower Drum Song (with @thejosellana & @tellyleung). Never forgot that his were shoulders upon which all of us younger ones stood. Rest In Peace, dearest. pic.twitter.com/bEv9miAqha- Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) August 1, 2021
We had Alvin Ing on #StarsInTheHouse a year ago. He starred in FLOWER DRUM SONG more than any other actor!! Rest in peacehttps://t.co/harznNHc9J- Seth Rudetsky he/him (@SethRudetsky) August 1, 2021
Alvin Ing was and is an Asian American pioneer. He paved the way for AA actors like myself to have room in this business. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/s2DSY8nfPa- Raymond J Lee (@raymondjlee) August 1, 2021
There was only one Alvin Ing, and a generation of Asian performers would not be where are today without his leadership and courage. Boy, I will miss you, my friend. https://t.co/X2rIhlgSOm- Telly Leung (@tellyleung) August 2, 2021
Goodbye to a great friend and vocal inspiration Alvin Ing. I'll miss you... pic.twitter.com/Yw5Qf8sRjm- Paul Wong (@PaulWongActor) August 1, 2021
I mourn the loss of my friend- Alan Ariano (@AlanAriano) August 1, 2021
R I P Alvin Ing
May 26, 1932 - July 31, 2021 pic.twitter.com/Nq5itTW4c5
So sad to hear of the passing of Alvin Ing.- Laurine Price (@LaurinePrice) August 1, 2021
What an inspiring body of work in such a life. But his recording of "There Is No Other Way" from Pacific Overtures has been poetry for my heart for YEARS.
Rest in peace, lovely man. pic.twitter.com/1sUIydHz1V
Article Image Credit: Lia Chang