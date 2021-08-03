Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries

Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Alvin Ing

Legendary actor Alvin Ing has passed away. He was 89 years old.

Aug. 3, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported this weekend, the legendary Alvin Ing has passed away. He was 89 years old.

Mr. Ing toured with Flower Drum Song and has performed in more productions of FDS in the role of Wang Ta than any other actor. He starred as Chin in David Henry Hwang's 2002 revisal of the Flower Drum Song on Broadway and at the Mark Taper Forum.

Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.

Article Image Credit: Lia Chang

