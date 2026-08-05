Social Media Star Anthony Gargiula to Join & JULIET on Broadway This September

Recording artist and social media star Anthony Gargiula will make his Broadway debut in & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre this September. Gargiula, best known for his viral “Kitchen Singing Series” on social media and recent appearances on “American Idol” and “I Can See Your Voice,” will begin performances in the role of ‘François’ on Tuesday, September 15 for a limited three-month engagement through December 6, 2026.

Current ‘Frankie’ Nathan Levy will play his final performance with the company on Sunday, September 6. As previously announced, Emmy & Golden Globe Award-nominated actress and singer Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) will play her final performances as ‘Angélique’ on September 13.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The show currently stars Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award winner Paulo Szot and NSYNC Superstar Joey Fatone as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Corey Mach as ‘Shakespeare,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Chrissy Metz as ‘Angélique,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François,’ with Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Halima Dodo, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan.

ANTHONY GARGIULA

ANTHONY GARGIULA is an internationally recognized artist, songwriter, and digital music creator from Albany, New York. He first gained national attention at age seven as a singing prodigy, performing on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and NBC’s “Today.” After years of touring and developing as a live performer, he returned to network television as a standout contestant on FOX’s “The Four” in 2018. In 2024, he appeared as a guest vocalist on FOX’s “I Can See Your Voice.”

Today, Anthony is one of the most influential voices in digital music, with more than eight million followers across social platforms. His 2022 cover of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy” sparked the viral Crazy Riff Challenge on TikTok, generating millions of user responses, including a duet from CeeLo Green. His signature Kitchen Singing Series, created with Jonathan Tilkin, has evolved into a high-profile collaboration platform featuring artists including Reba McEntire, Jeff Goldblum, Teddy Swims, Tori Kelly, Jacob Collier, Ne-Yo, Kristen Bell, and Leslie Odom Jr. The series reimagines these artists’ biggest hits through three-part harmony and has collectively amassed more than three billion views.

Anthony also releases original music that reflects his personal journey. In November 2024, he co-wrote and recorded the gospel hit “Constant” with Maverick City Music and Jordin Sparks, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Streaming and Gospel Airplay charts. His renditions of the Disney classics “I2I” and “Nobody Like U” can also be heard nightly at Disneyland’s California Adventure during the World of Color: Happiness! nighttime spectacular.

Anthony’s achievements across performance, songwriting, and digital media have established him as an influential force in the music industry. In March 2026, he joined American Idol as an Industry Expert, awarding a Platinum Ticket to an Idol hopeful and further cementing his role as both an artist and a trusted voice in music discovery.

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