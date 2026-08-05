Video: Why Chrissy Metz Doesn't 'Talk to People' or 'Socialize' While In & JULIET on Broadway





Chrissy Metz stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to discuss her Broadway debut, stepping into the role of Angelique in the hit musical & JULIET. The This Is Us star opened up about taking on a stage role for the first time, revealing that she saw the production 14 times leading up to joining the cast.

Metz and Mark Consuelos, who just appeared on Broadway in Fallen Angels, discussed the rigorous Broadway schedule and how they prepare themselves for eight shows a week.

"It's a science everybody," she laughed, agreeing that sleep is the most essential. "I don't socialize. I don't talk to people. I'm like you want to call me? FaceTime me."

Metz also dished on sharing the stage with Joey Fatone, who plays her love interest, Lance, in the show. The pair performs a mashup of "Teenage Dream" and "Break Free," which she calls "super fun" for her 12-year-old self.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

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