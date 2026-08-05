Anthony Roth Costanzo and More to Perform at Little Island This Week

After an opening week with incredible performances by Justin Vivian Bond, Qween Jean’s Summer Legacy Ball, and Papi Juice, Little Island’s 2026 summer series continues, with artists visiting its open-air performance spaces—The Amph and The Glade—and throughout the park.

Today, Wednesday, August 5 through Sunday, August 9, Little Island visitors can experience a dynamic lineup of events throughout the week, including Minimalism, an all-star musical experience curated and starring Anthony Roth Costanzo, featuring new guests every night; Lions and Legends: Folktales and Foodlore, the debut of a new family friendly podcast from the duo that made the wildly popular Circle Round by podcasters Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis; and Brooklyn nightlife stars Papi Juice returning to the island to throw another epic floor-packing party.

Anthony Roth Costanzo: MINIMALISM

Wednesday, August 5 at 8:30 PM; Thursday, August 6 at 8:30 PM; Friday, August 7 at 8:30 PM; Saturday, August 8 at 8:30 PM; Sunday, August 9 at 8:30 PM in the Amph

All tickets $25

A singular group of artists unlock new dimensions of the musical movement from its downtown roots to today.

Curator: Anthony Roth Costanzo; Lighting Designer: Christopher Gilmore; Sound Designer: Jody Elf

August 5 Performers: Anthony Roth Costanzo (Countertenor), Sandbox Percussion (Jonny Allen, Victor Caccese, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney), Bryan Wagorn (Piano); August 6 Performers: Anthony Roth Costanzo (Countertenor), Sandbox Percussion (Jonny Allen, Victor Caccese, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney), Bryan Wagorn (Piano); August 7 Performers: Anthony Roth Costanzo (Countertenor), PUBLIQuartet (Curtis Stewart, Violin; Jannina Norpoth, Violin; Nick Revel, Viola; Hamilton Berry, Cello), Vicky Chow (Piano), Bryan Wagorn (Piano); August 8: Performers: Anthony Roth Costanzo (Countertenor), Rachael Wilson (Mezzo Soprano), Vicky Chow (Piano), Bryan Wagorn (Piano); August 9: Performers: Anthony Roth Costanzo (Countertenor), Rachael Wilson (Mezzo Soprano), Vicky Chow (Piano), Bryan Wagorn (Piano)

LIONS AND LEGENDS: FOLKTALES AND FOODLORE

Thursday, August 6 at 5:00 PM; Friday, August 7 at 5:00 PM; Saturday, August 8 at 5:00 PM in the The Glade

Free admission

Podcasting duo Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis (Circle Round) premiere their new podcast for the whole family and transport us to India and the Philippines with flavorful folktales about the origins of the mango and durian.

Hosts: Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis

Performers: Eric Shimelonis, Josh Gondelman, Omar Offendum, Maria-Christina Oliveras

Food Pop Up: Masala Times, bringing the vibrant flavors of Indian street food to New York City.

PAPI JUICE PARTY

Friday, August 7 at 9:45 PM in The Play Ground

Free admission

Brooklyn nightlife stars throw their signature DJ fueled party

Curator: Papi Juice; Lighting Designer: Wildblur

Musical Guests: Anysia Kym, Oscar Nñ, Zainab

The complete 2026 summer season includes concerts, world premieres, live radio shows, culinary events and parties—and through takeovers of the entire park. Presenting 56 performances by and featuring more than 200 artists in a dense, high-impact celebration of New York’s cultural life, Little Island enters its most focused and dynamic programming model yet. As in years past, The Amph tickets are $25, and The Glade performances and The Play Ground parties are free to the public – all enhanced by curated food, cocktails, and refreshments, served al fresco on the Hudson River.

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