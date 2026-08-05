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Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE PASS at La MaMa

See Matisse Ratron-Neal, Terry Bell, Ino Badanjak, and Oliver Rowland-Jones and more on the red carpet.

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The American premiere production of The Pass, written by John Donnelly and directed by Max Hunter, is now officially open Off-Broadway at La MaMa! See photos from opening night.

The production stars Matisse Ratron-Neal, Terry Bell, Ino Badanjak, and Oliver Rowland-Jones, and will continue through Friday, September 4 at La MaMa. Read reviews for the production!

A hotel room in Eastern Europe, 2014. On the eve of their first Champions League match, two rising British football stars find themselves facing something neither preseason training nor media coaching could prepare them for. The Pass explores masculinity, desire, and the brutal machinery of fame. Sometimes the biggest risk isn't losing the match.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron

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