Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE PASS at La MaMa
See Matisse Ratron-Neal, Terry Bell, Ino Badanjak, and Oliver Rowland-Jones and more on the red carpet.
The American premiere production of The Pass, written by John Donnelly and directed by Max Hunter, is now officially open Off-Broadway at La MaMa! See photos from opening night.
The production stars Matisse Ratron-Neal, Terry Bell, Ino Badanjak, and Oliver Rowland-Jones, and will continue through Friday, September 4 at La MaMa. Read reviews for the production!
A hotel room in Eastern Europe, 2014. On the eve of their first Champions League match, two rising British football stars find themselves facing something neither preseason training nor media coaching could prepare them for. The Pass explores masculinity, desire, and the brutal machinery of fame. Sometimes the biggest risk isn't losing the match.
Photo credit: Tricia Baron
Matisse Ratron-Neal and Terry Bell
Luke Katler & Max Hunter
Andrew Defrin, Ben Salus, Max Hunter
Tyler Jackowski
Alyssa May Gold and Julia Lester
Bobby Westside
Connie Shi
Ino Badanjak, Terry Bell, Oliver Rowland-Jones, Max Hunter, Matisse Ratron-Neal
Terry Bell, Matisse Ratron-Neal, Oliver Rowland-Jones, and Ino Badanjak