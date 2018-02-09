Social: Go Behind The Scenes of 5th Avenue's MAMMA MIA! Opening Night on BWW's Instagram!

The 5th Avenue Theatre's new production of Mamma Mia! - the hit musical that features the songs of the beloved pop group ABBA opens tonight. The 5th is the first theater company in the Pacific Northwest to be granted the rights to create a brand new original version of the famed production that has wowed audiences for nearly 20 years.

Go behind the scenes of opening night with Sarah Rose Davis as she takes over our Instagram account today! Follow along over at @officialbroadwayworld!

Sarah Rose Davis recently starred as Linda Mason in Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn and as Gladys in The Pajama Game, both at The 5th Avenue Theatre. Mamma Mia! is Davis's 24th show with The 5th!

The production stars Paolo Montalban, best known for his portrayal of Prince Christopher opposite Brandy in the 1997 film version of Cinderella, who will make his 5th Avenue Theatre debut as Sam. Broadway's Kendra Kassebaum returns to The 5th Avenue Theatre stage to star as Donna, following her critically acclaimed performance as Mother in this season's Ragtime.

Playing February 2-25, 2018, tickets for Mamma Mia! start at $29 and are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206-625-1900 or at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.





