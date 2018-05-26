Social: Go Behind The Scenes Of THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES at Goodspeed

Today, Saturday, May 19th, BroadwayWorld is going behind the scenes of THE Will Rogers FOLLIES at Goodspeed on our Instagram!

Tune in to go behind the scenes when Caitlin Wilayto takes us behind the scenes and shows us what it takes to put on a two-show day at Goodspeed Musicals!



Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram!

Caitlin Wilayto is so excited to be dancing on the Goodspeed stage! She grew up in Pepperell, Massachusetts and is a graduate of The Hartt School. She was last seen at Goodspeed as Janice in the FNM staged reading of Come From Away. Her credits include Judy in A Chorus Line (Riverside Theater, Westchester Broadway), Silly Girl in Beauty and the Beast (NSMT), and June in Gypsy (Coastal Carolina). Follow her at @caitwilayt

Shake hands with the heartwarming humorist who spun a rope, poked fun at headlines and never met a man he didn't like. The rags-to-riches story of America's beloved stage, screen and radio star bursts to life as a Ziegfeld Follies-style extravaganza. Family, fame and fate are center stage in Will's rise from obscurity to stardom. Along the way he's arm-in-arm with vivacious showgirls and a slew of cowboys. Curtain up on the Tony Award-winning Best Musical that captures the American spirit at its up-tempo best.

The Will Rogers Follies features book by Peter Stone, music composed and arranged by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Inspired by the words of Will and Betty Rogers. The original New York Production was directed and choreographed by Tommy Tune.

The Will Rogers Follies runs through June 21, 2018. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @goodspeedmusicl, Instagram and YouTube.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You