SoHoMuse Launches New Feature On Their Platform- SoHoMuse Marketplace

SohoMuse (www.sohomuse.com) is the first-of-its-kind social network for the creative industry. For years SohoMuse has been the go-to platform for creative professionals to promote their talents and projects, network and collaborate with other creatives across the globe - all within a secure and trusted ecosystem. Now SohoMuse is launching the newest feature on their platform with the creation of the SohoMuse Marketplace (https://marketplace.sohomuse.com). This marketplace gives members the ability to link directly to their personal website to sell their products within the creative community of SohoMuse and beyond. Now those who aren't members of SohoMuse can get access to the works of these creatives featured on the platform, giving people a taste of what the platform is really like and how creatives can use it to promote/benefit their carries and creatives works.



When asked about this new feature on the platform SohoMuse founder Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin said, "At SohoMuse, we continually strive to provide the tools and resources that help showcase talents and to continue to help propel careers forward. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our SohoMuse Marketplace, a direct-to-consumer extension of SohoMuse, where members can now sell their work on a trusted platform that links directly to their own websites and/or shops. We are proud to support our members with this new functionality, as our ultimate goal is to provide the best possible tools for creatives to continue fueling their careers and expanding their audiences."

A key component in the promotion of the SohoMuse Marketplace will be the newly launched program/ social platform of SoHoMusers. These SoHoMusers are handpicked members of the SoHoMuse, who represent the diverse community on the platform ranging from all walks of entertainment and creativity. Just as SoHoMuse is the "the trusted source for creative professionals", the SoHoMusers will be a trusted source for incite from creative professionals, as each week the SohoMusers will select their top pick of products from the SoHoMuse Marketplace giving their audiences a curated guide to shopping on the platform. While not only promoting the products featured on the SoHoMuse Marketplace, the SoHoMusers program will also work to promote the SoHoMusers themselves by presenting their creative incite to the world and establishing them as influencers on the platform and beyond. When asked about this new program SoHoMuse founder Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin said, "SohoMusers are SohoMuse Members with taste, style, and integrity who discover and spotlight SohoMuse Marketplace vendors and potentially other vendors who they feel are exciting newsworthy and relevant of today. They are from all different age demographics, race, and religion to make this all across the board a very global and socially conscious community. We are shining the light on a curated community of creatives that consist of artisans, designs and innovators."

For the launch of SohoMuse Marketplace, SohoMuse has selected 10 brands that best represent the gamut of creatives featured on the platform (links below). Currently the marketplace features products across the board, ranging from fashion to home décor with more to come. As this new feature grows the marketplace will add more products from SohoMuse members allowing them all access to present their work directly on the SohoMuse platform for the public to purchase.

1. David Von Braun

2. Dori DeSautel Broudy

3. Mark Schwartz Shoes & Epiphany Shoes (women's extension)

4. Daniel Calder

5. JG Home Living

6. Contro Corrente

7. Pelush New York

8. Stockroom Modern General

9. Privado Eyewear

10. DuetteNYC

11. WAHIDON

12. Rossario George

13. Greg Petan

SohoMuse Marketplace: https://marketplace.sohomuse.com/