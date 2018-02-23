Six Actresses Allege Chicago's Dream Theatre Company Artistic Director Jeremy Menekseoglu of Abuse

According to The Clyde Fitch Report, six women have come forward alleging physical and verbal abuse by Jeremy Menekseoglu, artistic director of Chicago's Dream Theatre Company.

The report notes that Menekseoglu "not only engaged in serious violations of professional standards, but involved his wife Anna, an actress and tattoo artist, as his accomplice in predatory behavior and in the harassment and emotional manipulation of DTC performers."

The Clyde Fitch Report notes they spoke with the six actresses and several witnesses to corroborate the reports. They also note Menekseoglu has not responded to their numerous requests for comment - and that the Dream Theatre Company Facebook page has been deleted.

Read the full article here.





