Siobhan Dillon Covers 'She Used to Be Mine' and Opens Up About Battle with Cancer

West End and Broadway star Siobhan Dillon, most recently seen in the acclaimed production of SUNSET BOULEVARD starring Glen Close, is opening up about her battle with breast cancer on her personal website.

The singer has released a heartfelt cover of the WAITRESS hit 'She Used to Be Mine' from her upcoming album in collaboration with Steve Anderson. Dillon says "[it is] a song that resonated with me and my experience and the emotions I went through, as well as how I viewed myself."

As part of her story, Dillon credits the charity Breast Cancer Haven for its support throughout the treatment process. "supports women through their breast cancer treatment. When breast cancer tries to rob a woman of her individuality, her confidence or her strength, [Haven] provides the tailored package of emotional, physical and practical support that helps her hold on to them."

Listen to Dillon's cover of 'She Used to Be Mine' and read more about her journey here.

Visit Breast Cancer Haven's website to learn more or make a donation.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles