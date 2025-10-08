Simulcast Set for Misty Copeland's Farewell From ABT at Alice Tully Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Misty Copeland’s historic farewell from ABT at the Company’s Fall Gala will be streamed live to Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. This free simulcast invites the public to share in an extraordinary evening celebrating one of ballet’s most transformative artists.

Hundreds of complimentary tickets will be distributed on the day of the event beginning at 4:00 P.M. at the Alice Tully Hall Box Office. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two per person. The simulcast will begin at 6:15pm.

Misty Copeland, a trailblazer who became the first African American woman promoted to Principal Dancer in ABT’s 85-year history, has inspired millions worldwide with her groundbreaking artistry. This Gala performance marks her return to the stage after five years, when she will dance alongside her ABT peers in a specially curated program. While she is bidding farewell to ABT, Copeland is not retiring from dance. Beyond her artistic triumphs, she is a cultural icon, bestselling author, and passionate advocate for equity in the arts. Through The Misty Copeland Foundation’s signature BE BOLD program, she has dedicated herself to ensuring that ballet is affordable, accessible, and fun for children of all backgrounds to experience the transformative power of dance.

ABT’s Fall Gala Lead Underwriter is Ford Foundation, and Sponsors are Brown Brothers Harriman and DIOR. The evening will feature special tributes from Oprah Winfrey and Debbie Allen, who will honor Copeland live on stage at The David H. Koch Theater, recognizing her extraordinary impact on arts and culture. In addition, celebrities and cultural leaders including Katie Holmes, Gayle King, Taye Diggs, Alfre Woodard, and Andrew Rannells will be in attendance to celebrate Copeland’s unparalleled journey.

As part of Copeland’s commitment to inclusivity, children and adult students from The Misty Copeland Foundation’s BE BOLD and BE BOLDER programs will be invited to attend the simulcast at Alice Tully Hall, along with several of the Foundation’s partner organizations. These include NYC Parks Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, Gaylord White Community Center, Boys & Girls Club Kips Bay Palmaro and Coudert Clubhouses, Boys & Girls Club Madison Square Pinkerton and Grimm Clubhouses, DREAM Charter School East Harlem, Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education, P.S. 130 Abram Stevens Hewitt, and BronxWorks. Their participation ensures that this historic moment is shared with the next generation of artists and audiences.

“American Ballet Theatre is proud to invite the public to celebrate Misty Copeland’s extraordinary journey,” said Susan Jaffe, ABT Artistic Director. “Her artistry, courage, and leadership have reshaped ballet for the future, and this evening will be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of her impact.”

“Misty Copeland’s leadership and artistry is unparalleled. We are honored to collaborate with ABT and The Misty Copeland Foundation to offer this simulcast, so even more people can experience this remarkable moment in a career that has already welcomed so many into the world of ballet and helped them see themselves as part of its future,” said Shanta Thake, Ehrenkranz Chief Artistic Officer at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

“Misty Copeland is not only an extraordinary artist, but also an extraordinary woman and leader. Through her historic career on the stage, she has inspired generations, and through her vision off the stage, she is building something that will last for generations to come. In creating the Misty Copeland Foundation—alongside her many other endeavors—Misty is ensuring that the joy, discipline, and beauty of ballet reach children and adults in Black and Brown communities who have too often been excluded from this art form. This farewell performance marks not an ending, but the beginning of her next chapter—one that will continue to expand access, opportunity, and belonging through dance for years to come”, said Caryn Campbell, Executive Director at The Misty Copeland Foundation.

This free simulcast is being presented under ABT RISE (Representation, Immersion, Sustainability, Excellence), ABT’s commitment to universal respect and holistic well-being. ABT RISE builds on the legacy of Project Plié (2013) to expand access to ballet while cultivating a community where every artist, student, and patron can fully engage, contribute, and belong. By amplifying diverse voices, fostering immersion in a rich tapestry of artistic perspectives, and prioritizing sustainability alongside excellence, ABT ensures that classical ballet evolves as a dynamic, inclusive art form that reflects and uplifts the world around us.