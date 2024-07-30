Sigourney Weaver Will Make West End Debut in THE TEMPEST This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sigourney Weaver will make her West End debut as Prospero in The Jamie Lloyd Company's new production of The Tempest at Theatre Royal Drury Lane beginning this December. Performances will run 7 December 2024 – 1 February 2025.

According to Deadline, Lloyd had an epiphany one night that Sigourney Weaver playing Prospero would “create theatrical electricity.” He emailed her agent who said it would be unlikely that she would be interested in this project, but they Weaver herself responded the next day showing interest.

"She’d read the play, especially from a perspective of a woman playing Prospero. And that really excited her and it made sense and illuminated the play in new ways," Lloyd said.

Additionally, Tom Hiddleston will lead Much Ado About Nothing next year. Performances will run 10 February – 5 April 2025. Hiddleston will star as Benedict with Hayley Atwell as Beatrice. Two of their generation’s finest actors collaborate with director Jamie Lloyd again in this savagely funny and beautifully tender battle of wits.

The Jamie Lloyd Company also continues its commitment to accessibility, offering 25,000 tickets at £25 across the season exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be available across the first three levels of the theatre, and go on sale at a later date. Further information to be announced.

Jamie Lloyd said today, “It is such an honour to be invited by Andrew Lloyd Webber to be the first company to present Shakespeare at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in decades. I could not be more thrilled to welcome three-time Academy Award nominated and BAFTA and Golden Globe winning actress, Sigourney Weaver — an international icon of stage and screen — to London. Then to collaborate again with two of the greatest actors of their generation — Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell — on one of Shakespeare’s wittiest and most tender comedies is a dream come true.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber also commented, “When I was nine years old I was taken to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to see Peter Brook's legendary production of The Tempest with John Gielgud as Prospero. It made a profound impression on me. At the final performance Gielgud broke Prospero's staff and pronounced that Shakespeare would never again be performed at the Theatre Royal as it would be "lost to musicals." Ever since I owned the Theatre Royal I have been determined to prove him wrong. It is therefore a massive joy that Jamie Lloyd is bringing back Shakespeare to the

Lane and even more wonderful that the first of two Shakespeare plays will be The Tempest.”

Sigourney Weaver said, “I am delighted to be making my West End debut in Shakespeare’s The Tempest directed by the brilliant Jamie Lloyd - and to do so in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beautiful and historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane is an extraordinary opportunity. Come and see us!”

Tom Hiddleston said, “Working with Jamie Lloyd on Harold Pinter’s Betrayal was one of the most fulfilling and meaningful experiences of my performing life. I could not be more thrilled to have been given the opportunity to collaborate with him again, this time on one of Shakespeare’s most warm-hearted and joyful plays: Much Ado About Nothing. It’s an honour to have been invited by Andrew Lloyd Webber to bring Shakespeare back to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, in a season alongside Sigourney Weaver in The Tempest, and to be working with the great Hayley Atwell for the first time.”

Hayley Atwell said, “I am thrilled to be joining Jamie Lloyd’s company for the third time in my career. His bold and electric direction, combined with the warmth and wit of one of Shakespeare’s most celebrated comedic duos is a truly exciting opportunity and one that I hope will delight our audiences. I look forward to working with my talented friend Tom Hiddleston and bringing The Bard back to Theatre Royal Drury Lane.”

Tickets for The Tempest go on sale to those signed up for priority booking on Tuesday 6 August at 11am; general booking opens on Wednesday 7 August at 11am. On sale dates for Much Ado About Nothing to be announced.

Learn more about the two upcoming productions and sign up for early access to tickets here.