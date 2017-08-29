Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui Will Choreograph A.R.T's JAGGED LITTLE PILL Musical

Olivier Award and KAIROS Prize-winning choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui has joined the creative team of the musical adaptation of Alanis Morrisette's album Jagged Little Pill. American Repertory Theater artistic director Diane Paulus will helm the production, which will feature a book by Diablo Cody (Academy Award winner for her screenplay of Juno) and songs from Morrisette's Grammy-winning album, co-written by Glen Ballard.



Flemish-Moroccan Cherkaoui first garnered international attention for his 1999 piece Anonymous Society. He received the 2014 Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production for Puz/zle and the 2011 Award for Babel (Words) with Damien Jalet. The founding artistic director of Eastman based in Antwerp and the artistic director of the Royal Ballet of Flanders, he is also the creator of 4D and the choreographer of Hamlet featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and the film Anna Karenina featuring Keira Knightly and Jude Law.



"From Beyonce's performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards to his contemporary dance pieces, Larbi's choreography is powerfully emotional and theatrical," says Paulus. "He has a profound passion for Alanis's music, and I am thrilled to be collaborating with him on bringing Jagged Little Pill to the stage."



Jagged Little Pill begins performances at A.R.T. on May 5, 2018, and is currently scheduled to run through June 30, 2018. Tickets to preview performances (May 5 - May 23) are on sale now at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org. Tickets to performances beginning May 24 will go on sale on March 15, 2018.

