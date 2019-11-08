Shoshana Bean, Mario Cantone and More Will Join Kristin Chenoweth as Special Guests at FOR THE GIRLS

Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produced by Steve Tyrell), with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Presented by James L. Nederlander. The limited engagement begins November 8, 2019 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) and will run through November 17, 2019 (8 performances only).

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Chenoweth will welcome a series of special guest performers throughout the show's Broadway run, including:

November 8 (8pm): Brittney Johnson and more

November 9 (2pm): Katie Rose Clarke and Tyler Haynes

November 9 (8pm): Jenn Gambatese and Julie James

November 10 (7pm): Jennifer Laura Thompson, Morgan James and Stephen Schwartz

November 15 (8pm): Ginna Claire Mason, Cece Winans and more

November 16 (2pm): Jennifer Laura Thompson, Laura Benanti, Tatum Hopkins and more

November 16 (8pm): Laura Woyasz, Chely Wright and more

November 17 (7pm): Amanda Jane Cooper, Jessica Vosk, Shoshana Bean, Mario Cantone and Stephen Schwartz

Kristin has made her voice heard on the Broadway stage, earning herself a Tony Award for her performance in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. However, it was her show-stopping performance in WICKED as Glinda that kickstarted her killer career on Broadway. Kristin has continued to engage her audiences with her astonishing vocals and irresistible charm, having been described, "she's like a singing ray of sunshine," by New York Times critic Charles Isherwood, following her most recent performance in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY.

Kristin Chenoweth will bring her powerhouse voice and her emotionally charged interpretations as she performs a series of classic hits from her new album, FOR THE GIRLS. She will wow the audience with songs such as "The Way We Were," "When I Fall in Love," and "The Man That Got Away" from the beloved artists Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and Judy Garland. This must-see performance acts as her personal tribute to music's most passionate women, who have influenced her into becoming the accomplished Broadway star she is today.

Kristin has described her new album saying, "I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years. I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. I wanted to pay homage to these women and do them proud, but I also wanted to put my own stamp on it. And I think I was able to do that."





