Shoshana Bean, Aisha Jackson, Alex Newell And More Join The Lineup For BROADWAY SINGS WHITNEY HOUSTON

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced the lineup for its next large-scale event, Broadway Sings Whitney Houston. On the eve of her birthday, August 8, a starry cast of Broadway talent including Tony Nominee Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night), Aisha Jackson (Paradise Square), and Alex Newell (Once on this Island, "Glee"), will sing new arrangements of the hits of the late pop legend, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at Sony Hall in Midtown Manhattan.

Also featured in the lineup are Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Kayla Davion (Tina), Charity Angél Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire), Keri René Fuller (Six), and Raena White (Chicago).

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from Whitney Houston's award-winning albums, including "I Will Always Love You", "So Emotional", "I Have Nothing" and "I Wanna Dance With Somebody". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Broadway Sings Whitney Houston is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Waitress, Wicked), in collaboration with Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress). Created in 2012, Broadway Sings has given tribute to artists such as Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, Adele, as well as the upcoming Broadway Sings Taylor Swift & Broadway Sings Ariana Grande. More information can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit https://www.sonyhall.com. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$110, with a limited amount of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID. General admission seating and student tickets are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.