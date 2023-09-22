Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop merchandise and souvenirs from Gutenberg! The Musical! in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take home items like the Gutenberg Hat, the 7th Ave Tote, the Cannot Read Mug, and more.

Gutenberg! The Musical! is currently in previews, and will open on Thursday, October 12. This strictly limited 20-week engagement will play through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only. The Broadway premiere of Gutenberg! The Musical! stars Tony Award® nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells. The musical is written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Photo Tee

Take home thisuUnisex grey t-shirt featuring the Gutenberg! The Musical keyart on the front and We Eat Dreams on the back. Available in sizes Small - 3X-Large.



Buy Now»

Gutenberg The Musical Gutenberg Hat

Match the characters in the musical and wear this yellow and white trucker hat featuring Gutenberg on the front. One size fits most.



Buy Now»

Gutenberg The Musical 7th Ave Tote

Take Gutenberg with you wherver you go with this tote bag featuring the line We're On The Weird Side of 7th Avenue.



Buy Now»

Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Quote Hoodie

Grey zip up hoodie with the Gutenberg! logo on the front left chest and a collage of lines from the show on the back. The collage of lines features Musicals About Vampires Do Not Work, The Script, I Want Song, The Score, Go Off Script and more! Available in sizes Small - 3X-Large.



Buy Now»

Gutenberg The Musical Cannot Read Mug

Beer stein mug featuring the line I Cannot Read! with the Gutenberg! logo. Holds 20 oz of your favorite hot or cold beverage. Do not microwave. Hand wash only.



Buy Now»

Gutenberg The Musical Logo Pin

Enamel logo pin featuring the Gutenberg! The Musical logo.



Buy Now»

Gutenberg The Musical Jellybean Satan Socks

Jacquard knit orange socks featuring jellybeans and Satan the cat from Gutenberg! The Musical. One size fits most.



Buy Now»

Gutenberg The Musical Logo Magnet

Standard Broadway magnet featuring the Gutenberg! The Musical keyart.



Buy Now»