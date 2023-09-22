Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Sep. 22, 2023

Gutenberg! The Musical! is currently in previews, and will open on Thursday, October 12. This strictly limited 20-week engagement will play through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only. The Broadway premiere of Gutenberg! The Musical! stars Tony Award® nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells. The musical is written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Photo Tee

Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Photo Tee imageTake home thisuUnisex grey t-shirt featuring the Gutenberg! The Musical keyart on the front and We Eat Dreams on the back. Available in sizes Small - 3X-Large.


Gutenberg The Musical Gutenberg Hat

Gutenberg The Musical Gutenberg Hat imageMatch the characters in the musical and wear this yellow and white trucker hat featuring Gutenberg on the front. One size fits most.


Gutenberg The Musical 7th Ave Tote

Gutenberg The Musical 7th Ave Tote imageTake Gutenberg with you wherver you go with this tote bag featuring the line We're On The Weird Side of 7th Avenue.


Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Quote Hoodie

Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Quote Hoodie image Grey zip up hoodie with the Gutenberg! logo on the front left chest and a collage of lines from the show on the back. The collage of lines features Musicals About Vampires Do Not Work, The Script, I Want Song, The Score, Go Off Script and more! Available in sizes Small - 3X-Large.


Gutenberg The Musical Cannot Read Mug

Gutenberg The Musical Cannot Read Mug image

Beer stein mug featuring the line I Cannot Read! with the Gutenberg! logo. Holds 20 oz of your favorite hot or cold beverage. Do not microwave. Hand wash only.


Gutenberg The Musical Logo Pin

Gutenberg The Musical Logo Pin image Enamel logo pin featuring the Gutenberg! The Musical logo.


Gutenberg The Musical Jellybean Satan Socks

Gutenberg The Musical Jellybean Satan Socks image

Jacquard knit orange socks featuring jellybeans and Satan the cat from Gutenberg! The Musical. One size fits most.


Gutenberg The Musical Logo Magnet

Gutenberg The Musical Logo Magnet image Standard Broadway magnet featuring the Gutenberg! The Musical keyart.


Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
In this video, watch as we flashback to 2011, when Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells chatted with their castmates Rory O'Malley and Nikki M. James backstage at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.

Photos: Groff & Erivo Join GUTENBERG! as Special Guests
See photos of Jonathan Groff and Cynthia Erivo as special guests in Gutenberg! The Musical!

Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells took the stage of the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street) for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! Watch the speech in this video!

Video: What's GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL All About? The Creative Team Explains!
In this video, watch as Gutenberg! The Musical! creatives Anthony King, Scott Brown, and Alex Timbers explain what the musical in all about.

