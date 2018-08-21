She's Back! Neil Patrick Harris to Appear as HEDWIG at Wigstock Drag Festival in New York City

Neil Patrick Harris has confirmed that he will be pulling the wig down from the shelf to bring his Tony Award-winning Hedwig, of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, to his revival of the legendary New York City tradition, WIGSTOCK!

Harris and husband David Burtka have teamed up with legendary drag star Lady Bunny to reinstate the lost annual drag festival in New York City this September 1st.

He confirmed the news in an Instagram post this evening, while hyping all the special events for the day including drag, comedy, music, theatre, variety arts, wig cannons and more! Check out his video below.

Harris's Hedwig joins a lineup including Once on This Island's Alex Newell, comedian Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Tony nominee Justin Vivian Bond, Taylor Mac, Varla Jean Merman, and more!

The Tony Award-winning director of the acclaimed first Broadway production of Hedwig starring Harris, Michael Mayer, will direct the event.

Read the full New York Times story here. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

