Shepard Hills Golf Club Presents Comedy Under the Stars With Mary Dimino and Vinnie Mark

Shepard Hills Golf Club will present Comedy Under the Stars with headliners Mary Dimino and Vinnie Mark. The show is scheduled for the Event Center Friday August 30th.

Shephard Hills, originally part of the estate of Helen Gould Shepard, daughter of railroad magnate Jay Gould, a Roxbury native. Shepard purchased the property that included both Kirkside Lake and the unique stone cottage. The full service clubhouse and event area are located in the estate's former guesthouse, a remarkable stone structure commissioned by the Gould family in 1911.

Comedy Under the Stars will host national stand up acts along with local talent. The MC of the festivities is Joanne Callahan who is known for hosting the long-time running Comedy Night at The Andes Hotel. She is a comedian and actress, veteran of Broadway playing in Paper Doll starring Marlo Thomas. She also played Lily in Law & Order.

The event boasts dual headliners that evening. Vinnie Mark is an acclaimed comedian both locally and nationally. His unique blend of comedy and magic makes him a regular at The Borgata Casino in Atlantic City and favorite at MGM in Las Vegas. Mark has been apart of USO comedy tours for the troops abroad and performs for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Co-headlining Comedy Under the Stars is Mary Dimino. Dimino's one woman show ran off-Broadway on Theatre Row, enjoyed a residency at Times Square Arts Center and tours theaters nationally. Scared Skinny, penned by and starring Dimino, won the prestigious Overall Excellence Award for Best Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival. Mary Dimino is also winner of both a Gracie Allen award and Best Female Comic by MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs). Mary Dimino's television appearances include NBC's Today Show, FOX's Laughs, VH-1's Best Week Ever and Comedy Central.

The event takes place at Shepard Hills Golf Course located at 562 Shepard Hill Road, Roxbury NY Friday August 30th at 8pm. Tickets are $15. Reservations are strongly suggested by calling 607-326-7121. For more information about the evening's comedians go to www.marydimino.com and vinniemark.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You