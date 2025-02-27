Shaina Taub, Stark Sands and More to Join Broadway Celebrates Earth Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway will once again raise its voice for the planet as the Broadway Celebrates Earth Day concert returns for the fourth year on Saturday, April 26th from 11am - 3pm ET, presented by SUMMIT One Vanderbilt.



Taking place in Times Square’s Pedestrian Plaza, this free outdoor concert will feature live performances from Broadway stars including hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley (Stars in the House), Tony Award Winner Shaina Taub (Suffs), Tony Award Nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Grammy Award nominee Merle Dandridge (Hadestown), and many more to be announced.



Alongside show-stopping Broadway headliners, audiences can look forward to performances from more than 75 students from the tri-state area, uniting to advocate for a healthier, just, and more sustainable future for all. Audiences can also learn from and be inspired by theatre-makers and environmental leaders at the forefront of this work, including Materials for the Arts, HeadCount, Final Strike Collaborative, and 2030orBust.



The concert serves as a marquee event for the NYC Department of Transportation’s city wide “Car-Free Earth Day” and will highlight the theatre community’s ongoing efforts to combat the climate crisis with actionable steps. Fans can tune in from around the world through the livestream hosted by Stars in the House.



“At a time when environmental progress is being rolled back, hope can feel difficult to come by—but our community continues to rise, turning frustration into action," said Molly Braverman, Director of the Broadway Green Alliance. "This year, the concert embraces the theme of Active Hope, a reminder that through action, we create the hope we need to keep driving progress forward. We are so grateful to partner with the Times Square Alliance to belt this message out at the crossroads of the world.”



“I’m honored to once again be working with the Broadway Green Alliance to create this special event combining two of my favorite things–climate activism and musical theatre,” said David Alpert, Broadway Celebrates Earth Day Concert Director. “So many of us feel hopeless and fearful when reading the news, but this is a way to practice active hope and action! As always, we will use this concert to not only spotlight the magic of live theatre and Broadway; but to also inspire, educate, and encourage all of us to be a little greener–and use our individual voices to affect those around us.”

