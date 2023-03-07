Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seth Rudetsky's MUSICAL THEATRE FOR DUMMIES to be Released in Paperback This Week

Written in the signature straightforward, approachable Dummies' tone, Rudetsky shines a spotlight on everything readers need to know about musical theatre.

Mar. 07, 2023  
Seth Rudetsky's MUSICAL THEATRE FOR DUMMIES to be Released in Paperback This Week

Broadway insider and the host of Sirius/XM Radio's ON BROADWAY channel, Seth Rudetsky shares a backstage pass to all things Broadway in the new book, Musical Theatre For Dummies.

The book is set to be released in paperback on March 8, 2023.

Written in the signature straightforward, approachable Dummies' tone, Rudetsky shines a spotlight on everything readers need to know about musical theatre, including:

  • the history of musical theater and the stories of shows that have run for years ... or closed before opening night!
  • the development of productions, from the initial idea all the way through opening night and beyond.
  • what it takes to make a musical come together, from pit musicians, stage managers, and swings to designers, casting directors, and more.
  • insider advice on the skills you need to perform in professional or amateur musical theater productions.

Rudetsky shares real-life anecdotes shared by Broadway's biggest stars and whisks readers into the delightful world of musicals.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host of "On Broadway" on SIRIUSXM®. Seth has played piano and/or conducted more than a dozen Broadway shows, including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Grease. He co-wrote and starred on Broadway in the New York Times Critics pick musical DISASTER! During the COVID lockdown, he and his husband James Wesley raised more than $1,000,000 for the Actors Fund with their online show Stars In The House. For more info go to SethRudetsky.com.



Related Stories
Video: Set Construction Begins for HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway Photo
Video: Set Construction Begins for HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway
Get a sneak peek at the set being built for Here Lies Love on Broadway!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/5/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/5/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/5/2023.
Exclusive: New Photos of THE SECRET GARDEN in Los Angeles Photo
Exclusive: New Photos of THE SECRET GARDEN in Los Angeles
See all new exclusive photos of The Secret Garden currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023!
Photos: DeBose, Chenoweth & More in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two Photo
Photos: DeBose, Chenoweth & More in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
The new season takes audiences to Schmicago, reimagining the world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. New photos feature Ariana DeBose as a Cabaret-inspired character, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming paying homage to Sweeney Todd, Aaron Tveit doing a Hair parody, and more. 

More Hot Stories For You


50th Anniversary of SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE Will Be Celebrated in Commemorative Video50th Anniversary of SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE Will Be Celebrated in Commemorative Video
March 7, 2023

Broadway veteran Kurt Peterson will appear in On the Steps of the Shubert, a video commemorating the 50th Anniversary of “Sondheim: A Musical Tribute”, the first celebration of Stephen Sondheim's work, originally presented at the Shubert Theatre, Sunday, March 11, 1973. 
Photos: JoJo Gets in Character at MOULIN ROUGE! Costume FittingPhotos: JoJo Gets in Character at MOULIN ROUGE! Costume Fitting
March 7, 2023

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' beginning Tuesday, April 11. JoJo had her fitting for her costume last week, meeting with costume designer Catherine Zuber. Check out photos here!
Wake Up With BWW 3/7: Drew Gehling Joins LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Begins Production, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/7: Drew Gehling Joins LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Begins Production, and More!
March 7, 2023

Top stories: New York Theatre Workshop's production of Three Sisters, starring Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig, has been postponed indefinitely, Drew Gehling joins Little Shop of Horrors, Mean Girls the movie musical goes into production, and more!
Video: Julia Lester Performs 'Hold On' In Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN At Center Theatre GroupVideo: Julia Lester Performs 'Hold On' In Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN At Center Theatre Group
March 6, 2023

Check out brand-new video from the Broadway-aimed production of 'The Secret Garden' currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023! In the clip the production's 'Martha', Julia Lester, performs the inspiring anthem 'Hold On'. See the video!
Photos: First Look at Alyssa Fox, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, John Dossett & More in WICKED on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Alyssa Fox, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, John Dossett & More in WICKED on Broadway
March 6, 2023

Check out photos of the newest cast of Wicked on Broadway, including Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, John Dossett as The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond. Their first performance at the Gershwin Theater will be Tuesday March 7.
share