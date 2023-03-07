Seth Rudetsky's MUSICAL THEATRE FOR DUMMIES to be Released in Paperback This Week

Broadway insider and the host of Sirius/XM Radio's ON BROADWAY channel, Seth Rudetsky shares a backstage pass to all things Broadway in the new book, Musical Theatre For Dummies.

The book is set to be released in paperback on March 8, 2023.

Written in the signature straightforward, approachable Dummies' tone, Rudetsky shines a spotlight on everything readers need to know about musical theatre, including:

the history of musical theater and the stories of shows that have run for years ... or closed before opening night!

the development of productions, from the initial idea all the way through opening night and beyond.

what it takes to make a musical come together, from pit musicians, stage managers, and swings to designers, casting directors, and more.

insider advice on the skills you need to perform in professional or amateur musical theater productions.

Rudetsky shares real-life anecdotes shared by Broadway's biggest stars and whisks readers into the delightful world of musicals.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host of "On Broadway" on SIRIUSXM®. Seth has played piano and/or conducted more than a dozen Broadway shows, including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Grease. He co-wrote and starred on Broadway in the New York Times Critics pick musical DISASTER! During the COVID lockdown, he and his husband James Wesley raised more than $1,000,000 for the Actors Fund with their online show Stars In The House. For more info go to SethRudetsky.com.