Senator Chuck Schumer Visits Westcott Theater in Syracuse in Support of the Save Our Stages Act

Senator Chuck Schumer recently stopped in front of the Westcott Theater in Syracuse to talk about the future of the industry, and stand in support of the Save Our Stages Act, Syracuse.com reports.

"Here in Central New York, arts organizations have lost $15 million, 90% of our independent venues say they're going to close if they don't get federal funds, and they're the soul here in the East side and of Syracuse," Schumer said.

Schumer also gave statistics that show the arts and culture industries create an annual economic impact of almost $150 million in Onondaga County, and supports nearly 6,000 jobs.

Westcott's owner Dan Mastronardi is also calling on the community, and the government, for help during this difficult time.

"March 11, 2020 was the last time we had an event at the Westcott (Theater), and that day I will never forget. Since then we've had zero revenue, and 100% bills. Within weeks of the COVID shutdown, we fiercely became preparing for a safe reopening to our community," Mastronardi said. "We are prepared to reopen safely, but until we can reopen we need your help."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Schumer recently announced at a press conference that he is co-sponsoring the Save Our Stages Act.

The Save Our Stages Act (S. 4258), introduced by Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), provides vital support for independent live venues that have lost nearly 100% of their revenue since the pandemic began in March. The act would create a program through the Small Business administration to provide grants up to $12 million to eligible live venues to cover six months of expenses.

Read more on Syracuse.com and WAER.

