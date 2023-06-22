See Exhibits By Latin American Artists This Summer at Governors Island

On view at the PTM 405-B House are works by resident artists Carlos Llobet, Maria Elena Pombo, Mildor Chevalier and Yohanna M. Roa.

Jun. 22, 2023

Click Here is dedicated to organizing exhibitions of contemporary art and cultural programming through which it seeks to promote and enrich our Latin American culture. PTM Contemporary was founded as a platform to exhibit and promote emerging and mid-career artists. Since its inception, PTM has been committed to showing contemporary art across all mediums, provides meaningful support to artists, curators, and various independent projects, in the form of comprehensive exhibitions with a strong educational purpose, using visual arts, film, literature, etc, as a tool.

On view at the PTM 405-B House are works by resident artists Carlos Llobet, Maria Elena Pombo, Mildor Chevalier and Yohanna M. Roa. Don't miss the last chance to see the first group of Artists in Residence's works , a Yohanna M. Roa performance "?????????? ??? ????????" and works that include drawing, printmaking, painting, embroidery and installations. "???? ?? ?????????/???? ?? ??? ???"Open till July 2, 2023????????: 405-B House, Colonels Row at Governors Island

Franck de las Mercedes is an acclaimed contemporary artist, poet & street photographer born in Masaya, Nicaragua.Featuring works on papers from FdlM's ???????? ?????? and a Peace Boxes installation, the exhibit will be opened June 3rd through July 2nd, 2023. The show examines the disintegration of family structures and dynamics brought upon by war, trauma, migration, and loss. Often referencing revealing aspects of his own childhood, history, current events, and contemporary culture, FdlM's work delves into the fractures that take place in the family unit and the profound impact that sociopolitical and cultural shifts can have in altering their lives and impairing their relationship. Constructed from an inventory of drawings, journal pages, photographs and found ephemera, each composition invites the viewer into a space where artistic inquiry and documentation leads to self-discovery, understanding and finding common ground. The show also includes an installation of acclaimed "Peace Boxes." The Peace boxes are being painted for the Governors Island solo exhibition in support of "New York Latin American Art Triennial - NYLAAT" For more information visit: nylaat.org




