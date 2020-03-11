Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre Closed Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Click Here for More Articles on In the News

Seattle's 5th Avenue theatre has been closed over new regulations to halt the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The theatre said in a statement "Governor Jay Inslee and the Washington State Department of Health have mandated a closure of all public gatherings due to the continued spread of coronavirus. As a result, performances of Sister Act cannot go on as scheduled. Ticket-holders should monitor their email for further updates."

The theatre was set to present SISTER ACT from March 14 through April 5, 2020. There's no word on when performances could resume.

Washington State has been hit hard with a high number of local cases of the virus and deaths.





