Season Four of THE GOOD FIGHT Starring Christine Baranski & Audra McDonald to Premiere on April 9

CBS ALL ACCESS today announced that the fourth season of its critically acclaimed original drama series THE GOOD FIGHT will premiere on Thursday, April 9. New episodes of THE GOOD FIGHT's 10-episode fourth season will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS ALL ACCESS subscribers.

Season four of THE GOOD FIGHT finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner's name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence.

The cast of THE GOOD FIGHT includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy also joined season four in a recurring role.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

CBS All Access' growing slate of original series currently includes THE GOOD FIGHT, NO ACTIVITY, TELL ME A STORY, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, WHY WOMEN KILL and INTERROGATION. CBS All Access' slate of original series will continue to expand with THE STAND, THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, THE UNTITLED RICHARD LINKLATER PROJECT, THE HARPER HOUSE and TOONING OUT THE NEWS, with additional programming to be announced. CBS ALL ACCESS is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: PICARD.





