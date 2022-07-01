Schedule Announced for Bastille Day At The French Institute Alliance Française

The French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) announces further details for the annual Bastille Day, happening for the first time this year on New York's famed Madison Ave. For over 20 years, FIAF has hosted the city's largest celebration of France's national holiday, Bastille Day on 60th Street.

This year's event will expand to Madison Ave. and include live music and dance performances, wine and champagne tastings, a special film screening of Azuro, exciting prize drawings, and more than 40 booths showcasing the best of French food and Francophile culture.

Schedule of events:

FREE, LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Outdoor stage location: 59th Street (down the street from FIAF's Florence Gould Hall)

12:30pm: Opening remarks from FIAF and NYC representatives

1pm: Preview performance from French musical Notre Dame de Paris

1:45pm: Dance performance by Cal Hunt and street dancers

3pm: Roots/blues singer Paul Beaubrun and his band

4pm: DJ Orson

Learn More

WINE & CHAMPAGNE TASTINGS

Location: FIAF's Le Skyroom, 22 East 60th Street

1:30-3pm

Champagne & Musette Party

Learn More

Buy Tickets

Location: FIAF's Tinker Auditorium, 22 East 60th Street

12:30-5pm

Summer in the South of France

Learn More

Buy Tickets

FILM SCREENING

Location: FIAF's Florence Gould Hall, 55 East 59th Street

5:30pm

Matthieu Rozé's Azuro, starring Valérie Donzelli

Learn More

Buy Tickets

PRIZE DRAWINGS

More than 20 lots will be raffled off, including a grand prize travel package for two to France's Occitanie region.

Learn More

Enter Prize Drawing

FRENCH-THEMED MARKET

Location: Madison Ave. from 59th to 63rd Streets

12pm, noon to 5pm

More than 40 top purveyors of French food, beauty, fashion, culture, and travel will be featured at this year's Bastille Day fête. The French Garden returns featuring premium shops with exclusive food, fashions and accessories from French boutiques.

Learn More

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Location: Madison Ave. from 59th to 63rd Streets

12pm, noon to 5pm

Instructors from FIAF's Language Center will lead this year's selection of family activities. Children can enjoy a Tour de France-themed arts and crafts corner, while Adults can participate in a lively French trivia contest to win prizes.

Learn More

FIAF INFORMATION BOOTHS

Located on Madison Ave. from 59th to 63rd Streets

12pm, noon to 5pm

Don't forget to take advantage of the 10% discount on French classes and memberships offered in honor of Bastille Day!

Learn More

FIAF is New York's premier center for French language and Francophone cultures. FIAF's mission is to create and offer New Yorkers innovative and unique programs in education and the arts that explore the evolving diversity and richness of Francophone cultures. FIAF seeks to generate new ideas and promote cross-cultural dialogue through partnerships and new platforms of expression. fiaf.org.