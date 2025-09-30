Scandinavia House to Host Career-Spanning Conversation with Isabella Rossellini

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This October, Scandinavia House will present an afternoon with acclaimed actress, filmmaker, and writer Isabella Rossellini in conversation with Swedish director and writer Stig Björkman for a wide-ranging exploration of cinema, family legacy and creative expression.

Taking place on Sunday, October 19 at 3 PM, the afternoon will feature a selection of film clips that highlight key moments in Ms. Rossellini’s life and career. Beginning with Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, the conversation will reflect on Rossellini’s mother’s legacy, as well as personal and professional highlights, from Rossellini’s own roles, and her collaboration with directors such as David Lynch (Blue Velvet) and Guy Maddin (My Dad is 100 Years Old). She will also share insights on the influence of her father, director Roberto Rossellini, whose groundbreaking film Rome, Open City marks its 80th anniversary this year.

Beyond cinema, Ms. Rossellini will speak about her transition into filmmaking with her own short comedies, such as Piping Plover, and how working with small crews empowered her as a director. She will also touch upon her academic work in ethology, her passion for animals, and her ongoing work at Mama Farm, her organic farm and creative hub.

This program takes place in a special series of programs honoring the 25th Anniversary of Scandinavia House, which opened in October 2000. Learn more about the Anniversary here. All 25th Anniversary Year Programs are supported by the Monika and Charles Heimbold Fund for Exhibitions and Programs.