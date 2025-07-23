Savy Jackson, Michael Park, Mamie Parris, and More Will Lead MYTHIC at Cincinnati Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park announced the full cast and creative team for the US premiere of MYTHIC, a new pop-rock musical comedy with Broadway ambitions. The show runs September 20 - October 19.

The cast features Savy Jackson (Broadway: Bad Cinderella, National Tour: Once on This Island) as Aphrodite; Michael Park (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Redwood) as Zeus; Mamie Parris (Broadway: Cats, School of Rock) as Demeter; Analise Scarpaci (Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda) as Persephone; and Julius Thomas III (Broadway: Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, International Tour: Hamilton) as Hades.

Joining them in the ensemble are Matthew Samuel Blum, Aaron Gabriel Graham, Alexa Magro, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Owen Scales, Cassidy Stoner, Kodiak Thompson, and Emily Grace Tucker. The swings are Josh Devine and Madison Osment.

MYTHIC features book and lyrics by Marcus Stevens, with music and orchestrations by Oran Eldor and is directed and choreographed by nine-time nominee and three-time Tony Award-winner Kathleen Marshall (Tony Awards: Wonderful Town, Anything Goes, The Pajama Game). MYTHIC is produced by special arrangement with SHO

The ancient Greek myth of Persephone is turned on its ear in MYTHIC, with the gods reimagined as chart-topping pop stars, power-hungry politicians, and attention-seeking influencers. Starstruck by Olympian celebrity, Persephone rebels against her mother Demeter’s expectations and decides to forge her own path. When she sneaks into a party at the Acropolis and meets brooding bad-boy Hades, her life takes an unexpected turn into the Underworld. MYTHIC played to critical acclaim in London and in a sold-out run in Montreal.

“We've brought together an A-list creative team led by Kathleen Marshall to bring this unique and entertaining new musical to life,” explained Blake Robison, Osborn Family Producing Artistic Director. “Cincinnati audiences will get to see it first. That's a benefit only the Playhouse provides to our community."

The creative team includes designers with many Broadway credits including Hamilton, Anastasia, Beetlejuice, Kinky Boots and more: Set design is by Tony Award-nominee David Korins (Broadway: Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice), costume design is by Tony Award-winner Linda Cho (Broadway: The Great Gatsby, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Anastasia), lighting design is by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Broadway: Wicked, Kinky Boots, The Coast of Utopia), music supervisor is Chris Fenwick (Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo, Once on This Island, Fun Home), music director is Bryson Baumgartel (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Sunset Boulevard; The Great Gatsby), music producer is Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman (Broadway: Death Becomes Her, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Producers), and sound design is by Tony Award-winner John Shivers (Broadway: Real Women Have Curves, Shucked, Kinky Boots).

Other artistic staff for MYTHIC include David Eggers, Associate Director/Choreographer; Stephanie Klapper CSA, Casting Director; Adam Biscow, Laser Effects Designer; Brandon T. Holmes, Stage Manager; Andrea L. Shell, 1st Assistant Stage Manager; and Madison Stone, 2nd Assistant Stage Manager/Cincinnati.