Sarah Cooper, Lucy Freyer & More Complete the Cast of Katie Holmes Led THE WANDERERS

Complete casting has been announced for Roundabout Theatre Company's New York premiere of The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein.

Joining previously announced Katie Holmes as "Julia Cheever" are Sarah Cooper as "Sophie," Lucy Freyer as "Esther," Dave Klasko as "Schmuli," and Eddie Kaye Thomas as "Abe."

The Wanderers marks Katie Holmes' Roundabout Theatre Company debut. She made her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's All My Sons alongside John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Patrick Wilson and Becky Ann Baker. Most recently she appeared on Broadway in Dead Accounts by Theresa Rebeck, opposite Norbert Leo Butz, Judy Greer, Josh Hamilton and Jayne Houdyshell.

Continuing in its commitment to the development and production of new works by significant writers and artists, Roundabout is thrilled to welcome the return of playwright Anna Ziegler, who returns to the Laura Pels Theatre following the 2017 New York premiere of her play, The Last Match, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch.

The Wanderers begins preview performances on Thursday, January 26, 2023, and opens officially on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Monday, March 26, 2023.

Orthodox Jews Esther (Freyer) and Schmuli (Klasko) are newly married, and their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe (Thomas) is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future...until an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever (Holmes), puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong. From playwright Anna Ziegler (The Last Match) comes the New York premiere of a play that ripples across cultures, challenging two very different couples with the same question: Can we be happy with what we have while we have it?

The creative team for The Wanderers includes: Marion Williams (Sets), David Israel Reynoso (Costumes), Kenneth Posner (Lighting) and Jane Shaw (Sound & Original Music).

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

The Wanderers plays Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30PM with Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.

BIOGRAPHIES:

(Julia Cheever). As an actress who has received critical acclaim for a spectrum of diversified roles on stage and screen, Katie Holmes has appeared in several notable films, ranging from the action blockbuster Batman Begins, directed by Christopher Nolan, to critically acclaimed art house pictures such as Ang Lee's The Ice Storm and Peter Hedges' Pieces of April. Holmes recently launched her production company Lafayette Pictures. Under the banner she has written, directed, produced and starred in Alone Together along with Jim Sturgess, Derek Luke, Melissa Leo, and Zosia Mamet which premieres at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. Holmes' just finished her third movie, Rare Objects, and is developing the limited series "The Watergate Girl" in which she will also produce and star. She made her Broadway debut in the 2008 limited run of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, in which Holmes starred opposite John Lithgow, Patrick Wilson and Diane Wiest. Her portrayal of Ann garnered glowing reviews and established her as an accomplished actress on both screen and stage. In 2012 Holmes starred in the Broadway production Dead Accounts opposite Nobert Leo Butz. Holmes' film career began in 1996 when she landed the role of 'Libbets Casey,' opposite Tobey Maguire and Sigourney Weaver in Ang Lee's award-winning drama The Ice Storm. Since then, she has worked with some of Hollywood's most prominent actors and directors. Her credits include STXfilms' Brahms: The Boy II, the film adaptation of the New York Times bestseller, The Secret, Curtis Hanson's Wonder Boys, Jason Reitman's Thank You for Smoking, Sam Raimi's The Gift, Stephen Gaghan's Abandon, Doug Liman's Go, Joel Schumacher's Phone Booth, Simon Curtis's Women in Gold, Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky, Keith Gordon's The Singing Detective, Forest Whitaker's First Daughter, Kevin Williamson's Teaching Mrs. Tingle, David Nutter's Disturbing Behavior and the Guillermo Del Toro produced thriller, Don't Be Afraid of The Dark. Holmes also executive produced, in addition to starring in, writer/director Galt Niederhoffer's The Romantics. On the small screen Holmes will always be best known, as 'Joey Potter' from the hit WB TV series "Dawson's Creek," which ran for 6 seasons. She returned to television in the summer of 2015 starring opposite Liev Schreiber in season 3 of Showtime's hit drama, Ray Donovan. She portrayed First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the miniseries "The Kennedys" and The Kennedy's After Camelot.

SARAH COOPER

(Sophie) is thrilled to make her off-Broadway debut in Anna Ziegler's brilliant play The Wanderers. Sarah is a writer, producer, actress and author of the books How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings, and 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings, titles that are both in development for TV series. She was named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch for 2020," and "New York Times Best Performers of 2020." Sarah starred opposite Lake Bell in James Ponsoldt's Sundance coming of age film Summering. She will next be seen on screen in Unfrosted, an upcoming Netflix comedy written by, directed, and starring Jerry Seinfeld. Sarah is represented by Sugar23 and WME.

LUCY FREYER

(she/her) (Esther) born and raised in Australia, is a graduate of the prestigious Juilliard School of Drama. She will soon be seen costarring in the independent feature Paint opposite Owen Wilson distributed by IFC Films, and, in the series, "Olga Dies Dreaming" for Hulu.

(he/him) (Schmuli) is making his Roundabout debut. Theatre credits include the world premiere of The Wanderers (Old Globe), King Lear (The Public/Shakespeare in the Park), Gordy Crashes (NYIT Award nom. for Best Actor), Movies on Demand (UCB), and Hamlet & Comedy of Errors (Hudson Valley). MFA: Columbia University. Dave has appeared in numerous television commercials and performs in comedy shows around the city. He lives in Brooklyn, NY with his wife Dale and daughter Georgie, and is the Founder of Artly Working, bringing improv and theatre into people's lives at work. daveklasko.com

(Abe) Eddie Kaye Thomas will next be seen recurring on the fifth and final season of Amazon's Emmy Award-winning comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and in the independent feature Junction, written and directed by Bryan Greenberg. He is also the voice of 'Barry Robinson' and others on Fox's long-running hit animated series "American Dad." Thomas is perhaps most known for his role as 'Paul Finch' in the wildly popular American Pie film series. He also starred in the cult favorite Harold & Kumar films playing the role of 'Rosenberg' opposite John Cho and Kal Penn. For four seasons, he starred as expert behaviorist 'Toby Curtis' on CBS's hit show "Scorpion." Thomas was also seen in FOX's "Prodigal Son" and "Outmatched" and on NBC's drama series "This Is Us." He also appeared in Peter Sollett's Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist for Columbia Pictures, Stolen Summer opposite Aidan Quinn and Bonnie Hunt, and On The Road With Judas, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Additional credits include: "Things You Shouldn't Say Past Midnight" (directtv), "How To Make It In America" (HBO), "'Til Death" (Fox/Sony), "Family Guy," "CSI," "Law & Order," and the National Geographic TV movie Seal Team Six: The Raid On Osama Bin Laden. Thomas has also appeared on stage in The Underpants (The Old Globe), Golden Age (Manhattan Theatre Club), The Submission (MCC), Parfumerie (Wallis Annenberg), The Bachelorette (Second Stage), and Dog Sees God (Century Center).

(Playwright) has written the plays Actually (produced at Manhattan Theatre Club, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Geffen Playhouse, London's Trafalgar Studios and more; L.A. Ovation Award winner for Playwriting for an Original Play), the widely produced Photograph 51 (directed on the West End by Michael Grandage and starring Nicole Kidman; WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play; Chicago Tribune's #1 play of 2019 and a "Best of the Year" play in The Washington Post and UK's The Telegraph), Boy (Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award nominee), The Wanderers (upcoming at Roundabout, City Theatre and The Ernst Deutsch Theatre (Hamburg); previously produced at The Old Globe; Theater J; Gesher Theater (Israel); Craig Noel Award winner for Outstanding New Play), The Last Match (Roundabout Theatre Company; The Old Globe; Writers' Theatre; City Theatre), and A Delicate Ship (New York Times Critic's Pick). She holds commissions from, among others, Roundabout Theatre Company, Second Stage Theatre and Grove/Whitman. Oberon/Bloomsbury Books has published a collection of her work entitled Anna Ziegler: Plays One; a new collection, Plays Two, is forthcoming. Recent: Photograph 51 at Melbourne Theatre Company and Ensemble Theatre (Sydney); The Great Moment at Seattle Rep (world premiere); Antigones at the O'Neill Playwrights Conference; The Janeiad at Cape Cod Theatre Project and Ojai Playwrights Conference. She is developing television and movie projects with Paramount, Defiant by Nature and Leviathan Productions. Photograph 51 is available on Audible and in Bloomsbury's Modern Classics series. More at annabziegler.net.

(Director) is Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director of The Old Globe in San Diego, and is a stage director, producer, author, and educator. His Globe directing credits include the 2018 world premiere of The Wanderers, the world premieres of Rain and What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, the American premiere of Life After, The Twenty-Seventh Man, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, and Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale, Othello, Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, and, during the pandemic, Hamlet: On the Radio. He also directed All's Well That Ends Well as the inaugural production of the Globe for All community tour, and he oversees the Globe's Classical Directing Fellowship program. In addition to his recent Globe credits, he directed The Tempest with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall. As Director of the Shakespeare Initiative at The Public Theater (2008-2012), Edelstein oversaw the company's Shakespearean productions as well as its educational, community outreach, and artist-training programs. At The Public, he staged the world premiere of The Twenty-Seventh Man, Julius Caesar, The Merchant of Venice, Timon of Athens, and Steve Martin's WASP and Other Plays. He was also Associate Producer of The Public's Broadway production of The Merchant of Venice starring Al Pacino. From 1998 to 2003 he was Artistic Director of Classic Stage Company. His book Thinking Shakespeare is the standard text on American Shakespearean acting. He is also the author of Bardisms: Shakespeare for All Occasions. His podcast Where There's a Will is upcoming from the Globe and Pushkin Industries. He is a graduate of Tufts University and the University of Oxford, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar.

The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre opened in March 2004 with an acclaimed premiere of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel starring Viola Davis, directed by Dan Sullivan. Since that landmark production, the center has expanded beyond the Laura Pels Theatre to include the Black Box Theatre and now a new education center. The Steinberg Center continues to reflect Roundabout's commitment to produce new works by established and emerging writers as well as revivals of classic plays. This state-of-the-art off-Broadway theatre and education complex is made possible by a major gift from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. The Trust was created in 1986 by Harold Steinberg to promote and advance American Theatre as a vital part of our culture by supporting playwrights, encouraging the development and production of new work, and providing financial assistance to not-for-profit theatre companies across the country. Since its inception, the Trust has awarded over $70 million to more than 125 theatre organizations.