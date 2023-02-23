Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Katie Holmes & Alan Cumming Star in RARE OBEJCTS Film Trailer

Katie Holmes can currently be seen in The Wanderers Off-Broadway through April 2.

Feb. 23, 2023  

The trailer for Rare Objects, starring, written, directed, and produced by Katie Holmes, has been released. The new film will be released on in theaters and VOD on April 14.

The film also stars Tony winner Alan Cumming, Julie Mayorga, Derek Luke, and Saundra Santiago. Watch the new trailer below!

The film is based on Kathleen Tessaro's 2016 novel of the same name, which Holmes adapted for the big screen. It tells the story of a young women rebuilding her life after being hospitalized. As she begins to grow confidence while working at an antique store, figures from her troubled past begin to resurface.

As an actress who has received critical acclaim for a spectrum of diversified roles on stage and screen, Katie Holmes has appeared in several notable films, ranging from the action blockbuster Batman Begins, directed by Christopher Nolan, to critically acclaimed art house pictures such as Ang Lee's The Ice Storm and Peter Hedges' Pieces of April.

She made her Broadway debut in the 2008 limited run of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, in which Holmes starred opposite John Lithgow, Patrick Wilson and Diane Wiest. Her portrayal of Ann garnered glowing reviews and established her as an accomplished actress on both screen and stage. In 2012 Holmes starred in the Broadway production Dead Accounts opposite Nobert Leo Butz. She can currently be seen in The Wanderers Off-Broadway through April 2.

Holmes recently launched her production company Lafayette Pictures. Under the banner she has written, directed, produced and starred in Alone Together along with Jim Sturgess, Derek Luke, Melissa Leo, and Zosia Mamet which premieres at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. Holmes is developing the limited series "The Watergate Girl" in which she will also produce and star.

Alan Cumming has won over forty awards for his humanitarianism and social activism, received both the Great Scot and Icon of Scotland awards from his homeland. He won a Tony Award for his performance as the Emcee in Cabaret. He has also been seen on Broadway in Macbeth, The Threepenny Opera, and Design For Living.

Watch the new trailer here:





