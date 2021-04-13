Sara Bareilles, Mandy Patinkin, Ariana DeBose, Martha Plimpton, and More to Take Part in BROADWAY ACTS FOR WOMEN

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

After a Covid imposed hiatus, A is For's annual "Broadway Acts for Women" is back with an online event and virtual auction performed LIVE from 54 Below. Broadway Acts for Women is a yearly celebrity karaoke extravaganza where ticket buyers bid on which song a performer sings live! There will also be amazing celebrity prize packages available for bidding including:

Turn your living room into Madison Square Garden for the night as you enjoy a private 3-song Zoom Concert with a Grammy Award Winning and Tony Nominated Superstar

Cooking Class and Dinner Party with a Drama Desk & SAG Award Winning, multi-Emmy Nominated Sitcom Star! A is For will send you all the ingredients ahead of time.

Private Voice Lesson with a Tony Award Winning and Emmy Nominated Star!

"History of Television" Webinar for you and a few of your friends taught by a Golden Globe, Peabody, and GLAAD Award Winning Television Producer and Writer!

Broadway Acts for Women raises critical funds and awareness about reproductive justice. Over the years this event has raised 6 figures for independent abortion clinics and the organizations who support them.

Stars include Martha Plimpton (host), Sara Bareilles, Kathryn Brody, Danny Burstein, Ever Carradine, Ariana DeBose, Garret Dillahunt, Eden Espinosa, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kelli O'Hara, Michelle Hurd, Howard McGillin, Mandy Patinkin, Annabella Sciorra, Cecily Strong, Jessica Vosk, Shannon Woodward and more TBA

The event will take place Sunday May 2nd. 8pm EST.

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/broadway-acts-for-women-2021-tickets-149627725555