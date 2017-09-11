Santino Fontana, Heather Headley, Norm Lewis, Laura Osnes and More to Perform at American Theatre Wing's Centennial Gala

The American Theatre Wing has announced that Natalie Cortez, Gavin Creel, Santino Fontana, Heather Headley, Norm Lewis, Rebecca Luker, Beth Malone, Howard McGillin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Laura Osnes, and Taylor Trensch will perform at its annual Gala on Monday, September 18, 2017 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street). The Centennial Gala will celebrate the power of musical theater in American life over the past 100 years.

"I am thrilled, honored, and humbled to have this amazing group of performers on board to help the Wing celebrate its Centennial. It will be an evening to remember, and a wonderful opportunity for the theatre community to unite and use the power of theatre to send a message of hope into the world," said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the Wing.

Honorary Hosts include David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris, Julie Chen & Leslie Moonves, Lea DeLaria, Whoopi Goldberg, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson & Samuel L. Jackson. CeCe Black, Nicole Eisenberg, Anki Leeds, Marva A. Smalls, and Nadine Wong serve as Gala Chairs.

The evening includes cocktails, dinner, and performances. For tickets and more information, please contact Jeremiah Hernandez by calling 212.765.0606 or emailing gala@thewing.org.

The funds raised at the Gala will provide vital support for the Wing's programs, which champion theatrical excellence at every stage and ensure that American Theatre has a dynamic and diverse future.

Past honorees have included Cecily Tyson, James Earl Jones, Dame Angela Lansbury, Harold Prince, the Redgrave Family, Sir Howard Stringer, Frank Loesser, Jerry Herman, Carol Channing, Tommy Tune, Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Les Moonves, Isabelle Stevenson, Jerry Bock, Cy Coleman, John Kander, Fred Ebb, Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Marvin Hamlisch, Sheldon Harnick, Stephen Sondheim, Charles Strouse, Graciela Daniele, Kathleen Marshall, Susan Stroman, Julie Taymor, and many more.

One hundred years ago, on the eve of America's entry into World War I, seven suffragettes-all women of the theatre-came together to form The Stage Women's War Relief. A century later, the spirit and vision behind the founding of American Theatre Wing remains a touchstone for all we do. The Wing continues to champion bravery, with a focus on developing the next generation of brave artists. We envision an American Theatre that is as vital, multi-faceted, and diverse as the American people.

The Wing's programs span the nation to invest in the growth and evolution of American Theatre. We provide theatre education opportunities for underserved students through the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, develop the next generation of theatre professionals through the SpringboardNYC and Theatre Intern Network programs, incubate innovative theatre across the country through the National Theatre Company Grants, foster the song of American Theatre through the Jonathan Larson Grants, honor the best in New York theatrical design with the Henry Hewes Design Award, and illuminate the creative process through the Emmy-nominated "Working in the Theatre" documentary series. In addition to founding the Tony Awards which are co-presented with The Broadway League, the American Theatre Wing co-presents the Obie Awards, Off Broadway's Highest Honor, with The Village Voice.

Visitors to AmericanTheatreWing.org can gain inspiration and insight into the artistic process through the Wing's extensive media collection, and learn more about its programming for students, aspiring and working professionals, and audiences. Follow the Wing on Twitter and Instagram @TheWing, and on Facebook.com/TheAmericanTheatreWing.

Related Articles