Sam Adams From Shakespeare Theatre Company's LEOPOLDSTADT Takes Over Our Instagram

Sam Adams from Shakespeare Theatre Company's production of Leopoldstadt is taking over our Instagram today!

Follow along here as Adams takes our Instagram followers behind-the-scenes of the acclaimed play, which runs through December 29.

About Sam Adams

Adams play Fritz and Percy in Leopoldstadt. Past credits include: STC: Red Velvet; STCA: As You Like It. NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Kraine Theater: Hamlet; Red Bull: The Inn at Lydda (reading); Theatre Row: Summer & Smoke; Symphony Space Theatre: Surface to Air; Off-Off-Broadway: New Ohio Theatre: Leni & Joseph; Miller Theatre: The Bacchae; Ophelia Theatre Group: Your Alice; IRT Theater: The Execution of Mrs. Cotton.

REGIONAL: Folger Shakespeare: Amadeus; Chesapeake Shakespeare Company: Henry V; Public Theater: Jeeves & Wooster; Walden Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night’s Dream. FILM/TV: Time After Time (ABC), Mildred Pierce (HBO), Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games). PERSONAL: Sam is a teacher, director, and gardener. Training: Adelphi University (BA), London Dramatic Academy, Shakespeare Theater Company Academy (MFA).

About Leopoldstadt

Leopoldstadt follows a Jewish family as it grows and struggles over the course of nearly 60 years, beginning with their initial assimilation into Viennese culture, negotiating the outbreak of two World Wars through to the aftermath of the Holocaust. Traversing decades of joy and strife, the family strives to maintain their delicate bonds of shared history. Celebrated playwright/director Carey Perloff directs this new arrangement she crafted with Stoppard, bringing to STC “an intensely personal family drama” (Variety) for the holiday season.

The co-production brings together a large ensemble cast that includes numerous recognizable actors from both Washington and Boston. Joining Adams are fellow D.C. theatre performers Firdous Bamji (Much Ado About Nothing, Richard II, and more), Sarah Corey (Much Ado About Nothing), and Maboud Ebrahimzadeh (Here There Are Blueberries). In addition, the cast includes two of STC’s Academy graduates who have performed extensively throughout D.C., Anna Theoni DiGiovanni and Rachel Felstein.

Cast members making their STC debut include Joshua Chessin-Yudin, Samuel Douglas, Rebecca Gibel, Phyllis Kay, Adrianne Krstansky, Brenda Meaney, Nael Nacer, Anna Slate, and Mishka Yarovoy.

The cast is joined by six young local actors playing the child roles in alternating performances of the show: Harrison Morford, William Morford, Teddy Schechter, Adrianna Weir, Mila Weir, and Audrey Ella Wolff. Understudies for the production include Jacob Schmitt and Jackie Scholl.