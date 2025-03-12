Sadie Sink Joins Tom Holland in Fourth SPIDER-MAN Movie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following her return to Broadway in John Proctor is the Villain, Sadie Sink has found her next big project. According to Deadline, the Stranger Things star is set to appear in the fourth installment of the Spider-Man series, starring Tom Holland as the titular superhero.

Production on the film will likely begin later this year, after Holland finishes his work on the Christopher Nolan epic The Odyssey. Sink's specific role is being kept under wraps, though rumors suggest that she may play X-Men's Jean Grey or Gwen Stacy. The untitled film, which follows 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige.

Sink's latest screen project is O'Dessa, the apocalyptic rock opera which hits Hulu on March 20. Check out the reviews of the film here, following its premiere at South by Southwest. Also on March 20, the performer begins previews in John Proctor is the Villain, marking her first time on Broadway since 2015's The Audience.

Sink is best known for portraying Max Mayfield in the Netflix television series Stranger Things, which will premiere its fifth and final season later this year. She also appeared in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, the Fear Street trilogy and Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film. She made her Broadway debut in 2012 in Annie.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC