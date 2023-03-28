SYNESTHESIA STORY's 'Color Me Crazy' Music Video To Premiere in April

Color Me Crazy is the first single from the soundtrack of the upcoming film Synesthesia Story, and the music video will have its world premiere on April 30 in NYC.

Synesthesia Story is a feature film in pre-production based on Jillian Vitko's acclaimed solo show Synesthesia the Musical, which premiered in 2019 at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and was named a Stand-Out Show by PopDust. The film version includes all 7 songs from the musical along with 7 brand new songs.

Color Me Crazy is written and performed by Jillian Vitko and produced by Priddy Spiffy Productions. The music video stars Jillian Vitko and Jonathan Peck, is directed by Victoria Fragnito, and produced by 99 Cent Productions.

The event will include the music video world premiere, exclusive merch, and more. Space is limited; please email synesthesiastory@gmail.com to request to be placed on the guest list.