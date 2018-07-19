SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL
Photo Coverage: She Works Hard for the Money! SUMMER Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway

Jul. 19, 2018  

This week, Broadway's resident disco bash, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, celebrated one-hundred hustle-filled performances on Broadway. Check out the company of the show celebrating its first Broadway milestone below!

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical opened on Broadway Monday, April 23, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

The three actresses who play the role of musical icon Donna Summer are Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as "Diva Donna," Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale, Hamilton) as "Disco Donna" and Storm Lever (Freaky Friday) as "Duckling Donna."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski.

SUMMER celebrates 100 performances

The cast of SUMMER

The cast and crew of SUMMER

Sergio Trujillo, Ariana DeBose, LaChanze, Storm Lever

Ariana DeBose, LaChanze, Storm Lever

  Photo Coverage: She Works Hard for the Money! SUMMER Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
