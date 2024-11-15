SUFFS Creator Shaina Taub Presented With ASCAP Foundation Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The ASCAP Foundation has recognized composer, lyricist, librettist and performer Shaina Taub, creator of the Tony Award-winning musical Suffs, with The ASCAP Foundation Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award.

Taub, the first solo woman to win Tony Awards for both the book and score of a musical, also embodies the role of Alice Paul in her award-winning show Suffs, and recently played Emma Goldman in New York City Center's Encores! production of Ragtime during the run-up to the presidential election.

“Shaina Taub's groundbreaking work on Suffs as a composer, performer and multi-hyphenate creator has inspired many, leading to two Tony Awards and an incredibly successful Broadway debut,” said ASCAP Foundation Executive Director Nicole George-Middleton. “She is a master storyteller with a bright future, and we are truly honored to support her on her musical journey.”

Established to honor ASCAP composers and lyricists who make a significant Broadway or off-Broadway debut, the award is funded by Mary Rodgers and the Rodgers Family Foundation. Previous recipients include Michael R. Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul and David Hein & Irene Sankoff (Come From Away).

Shaina Taub is a two-time Tony Award winner, artist-in-residence at The Public Theater, and Atlantic Records recording artist. She stars in Suffs on Broadway, for which she won Tonys for Best Book and Best Score; Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Book, Best Score, Best Musical; and a Drama Desk for Music. She created and performed in musicals of Twelfth Night and As You Like It with Public Works that have been produced worldwide. She is the lyricist for The Devil Wears Prada, with music by Sir Elton John, opening in the West End. She co-wrote the Emmy-nominated opening number for the 2018 Tony Awards with Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban. Off-Broadway performance credits include Emma Goldman in Ragtime (New York City Center, Encores); Hadestown; Great Comet (Lortel nom.); and Old Hats, featuring her songs. She is the recipient of the Michael Friedman Freedom Award for activism as a co-chair of New York Civil Liberties Union's (NYCLU) Artist Ambassadors, and was included on the 2024 Time100 Next list of rising leaders. www.shainataub.com

Founded in 1975, The ASCAP Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards, recognition and community outreach programs. The ASCAP Foundation is supported by contributions from ASCAP members and from music lovers throughout the United States. www.ascapfoundation.org.

