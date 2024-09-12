STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Ticket Purchasers Can be Gifted 30-Day Netflix Subscription

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ticket holders to STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, who are not currently Netflix subscribers, will be gifted a 30-day Netflix subscription for ticket purchases up until September 30, 2024. The production play will debut on Broadway next year.

Mastercard cardholders will get access to tickets before the general public by entering code HENRY beginning Friday, September 13, 2024 at 11:00AM ET. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 11:00AM ET on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

Ticket holders to the play STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway will also receive a Netflix gift card. The offer is valid for one 30-day subscription to Netflix’s Standard Plan per ticket order, purchased by Monday, September 30, 2024. This offer is only redeemable for new Netflix members in the U.S. and U.K.

Redemption details to follow by email after purchase. Terms and conditions apply.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW will begin preview performances Friday, March 28, 2025 and officially open Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street). Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

Before the world turned upside down. Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy…and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.