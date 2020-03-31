STARS IN THE HOUSE Welcomes THE HEIDI CHRONICLES Original Broadway Cast Tomorrow
The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of virus.
Stars in The House continues tomorrow with the original Broadway cast of Wendy Wasserstein's The Heidi Chronicles.
Original stars Joan Allen, Peter Friedman, Boyd Gaines, Cynthia Nixon, Ellen Parker, Joanne Camp, Anne Lange and Drew McVety will come together for a reading of the show for the 2 PM stream.
The Heidi Chronicles tells the coming age story of Heidi Holland and her friends over a 20-year period. The play encapsulates the particular experiences and anxieties of the baby boom generation, which were shaped by the consciousness-raising mania of the women's rights movement in the 70s, the divisive politics of the Vietnam era, the AIDS epidemic and the marked changes of the 80s.
New episodes of Stars in the House are produced daily at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET.
Both the star and Seth encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.
