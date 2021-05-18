STARS IN THE HOUSE Announces WICKED Game Night, ANNIE and GODSPELL Reunions & More!

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today a theater-lovers dream week of shows, as they will reunite the casts of "Godspell," "Annie," and "Pageant," and host a very special Elphabas vs. Glindas "Wicked" game night! All will benefit the Actors Fund, and several nights will include matching donations from generous supporters of the arts.

The current schedule, guests, and donations are as follows:

Wednesday, May 19

Off-Broadway hit musical Pageant reunion featuring John Salvatore, Randl Ask, Joe Joyce, Dick Scanlan, David Drake, Jack Plotnick, and director/choreographer Bobby Longbottom. The musical spoof of beauty contests, featuring an all-male cast of competitors, debuted in 1991, was revived in 2014 for new audiences to enjoy

Thursday, May 20

Leaping Lizards! An Annie reunion featuring all of the original orphans, and Annie herself. Those joining in include Andrea McArdle, Danielle Brisbois, Shelley Bruce, Diana Barrows, Robyn Finn, Donna Graham, Janine Ruane, and Sasha Charnin

Donation match up to $3,000 from Dennis Ballard and Steven O'Neill

Friday, May 21

Wicked Game Night featuring the Glindas (Brittney Johnson, Alli Mauzey, and Patti Murin) vs. the Elphabas (Stephanie J. Block, Lilli Cooper, and honorary Elphaba Seth Rudetsky). May the most "popular" team win!



Saturday, May 22

Godspell 50th Anniversary reunion featuring Stephen Schwartz and the players who originated these iconic songs: Peggy Gordon (By My Side, which she also co-wrote), Joanne Jonas (Bless The Lord), Gilmer McCormick (Learn Your Lessons Well), Steve Nathan (who played Jesus), Mark Planner (Original New York production), and George Salazar (Broadway revival). Godspell opened in 1971 , the brainchild of then Carnegie Mellon University student John-Michael Tebelak. It was quickly swept up by commercial producers and given a score by a young Schwartz. The show and it's songs have since gone on to international acclaim, and become a rite of passage for most aspiring young actors

Donation match up to $3,000 from lifelong Broadway fan and longtime Actors Fund supporter Becca Rothschild

All episodes will livestream at 8pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and donate to The Actors Fund. And of course, there is a good chance for some live music!

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.