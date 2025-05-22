SMASH to Celebrate Marilyn Monroe's 99th Birthday With Events and More

Smash will celebrate Marilyn Monroe’s 99th birthday with a day of special events, giveaways, and surprises. On Sunday, June 1, 2025, Broadway’s Imperial Theatre and iconic locations across New York City will shine in Marilyn’s honor, including:



Marilyn Mon-Row – In collaboration with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, West 45th Street will be rebranded “Marilyn Mon-Row” for the day, with a street renaming ceremony featuring the Smash cast to kick off the celebration.

"We are so excited to be partnering with the hit new Broadway musical Smash to celebrate Marilyn Monroe with Marilyn Mon-Row, a street re-naming that pays homage to one of the entertainment industry's most well known names, in one of the entertainment industry's most well known cities," said Commissioner of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Pat Swinney Kaufman. "Broadway has a unique ability to bring audiences from around the world to enjoy best-in class entertainment, featuring the best talent, the best theatres and the best experiences, such as Smash at the Imperial Theatre, and the celebration of Marilyn Monroe's birthday. Congratulations to all organizers of this event for creating such a fun moment in history."



Sweet Treats on Us – Every audience member at Smash on Sunday, June 1 will leave with a complimentary cupcake from the one and only Carlo’s Bakery. Cupcakes come with all the sweetness and none of the drama.



Lighting Up the City – Smash is painting the town red! In partnership with Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the World Trade Center Oculus will glow in Smash’s signature red all night long, and a special performance from the show, featuring Bella Coppola, who will bring Broadway to the main floor of the Oculus on Sunday, June 1 at 6PM.



$99 Orchestra Seats – In honor of Marilyn, Smash is making $99 orchestra seats available the entire month of June with the code: MARILYN99. Valid for select locations June 1 through July 6.



Channel Your Inner Marilyn – Grab your wigs, heels, and vintage glamour! Everyone attending the celebration on Sunday, June 1 is encouraged to dress in their best Marilyn-inspired look.



Join Smash in raising a glass to the ultimate icon — Marilyn Monroe — and celebrate a 99th birthday bash that promises all the drama, glamour, and fun only Smash can deliver.



Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.

