SIX Will Launch a Second Tour in Las Vegas in September

An additional North American tour of Six called the "Boleyn Tour" will launch at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV with performances beginning September 20, 2022. As previously announced, a North American tour of Six, now known as the "Aragon Tour" is currently in rehearsals and will begin performances on March 29 at Broadway in Chicago's CIBC Theatre.

A tour stop at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN (February 21-26, 2023) was also announced today as part of the "Boleyn Tour." Tickets for Six in Chicago are available at BroadwayinChicago.com and tickets for Las Vegas and Nashville are currently available as part season subscription packages.

Combined, the two tours of Six will visit more than 46 cities in 26 states in their first year.

Additional tour stops and public onsale dates for both companies will be announced throughout the spring. Casting for the "Boleyn Tour" of Six will be announced later this year. For more information on the Six tours, please visit www.SixOnBroadway.com.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says Six "Totally rules!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails Six as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season just got supercharged!"



SIX, the new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is currently on-stage at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W. 47th St) on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on a UK tour and at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.