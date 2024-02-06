SIX THE MUSICAL Launches The SIX Royalty Program

The SIX Royalty Program is the first Broadway show-specific digital incentive program of its kind, presented in partnership with Broadway Direct.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 1 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 3 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 4 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

SIX THE MUSICAL Launches The SIX Royalty Program

As part of the SIXth of the Month Series, SIX, the Tony Award-winning hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced the SIX Royalty Program on the SIXth of February, 2024. The SIX Royalty Program is the first Broadway show-specific digital incentive program of its kind, presented in partnership with Broadway Direct.


Fans who are repeat ticket buyers to SIX on Broadway will unlock SIX levels of royal rewards, including swag and experiences designed exclusively for the SIX Royalty Program. Fans can take part in the SIX Royalty Program by purchasing tickets through a Broadway Direct platform for visits to the show throughout 2024.

Every visit to SIX on Broadway where tickets are purchased through a Broadway Direct platform in 2024 will be counted toward redeeming royal prizes! If someone has already visited SIX on Broadway in 2024, those visits will be automatically counted.

Terms and conditions apply. Visit SIXROYALTYPROGRAM.com for FAQs and more information.

 

SIX is currently playing at Broadway's Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

 

The Broadway cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane SeymourOlivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Wesley Carpenter, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Sierra Fermin, Kristina Leopold, Aubrey Matalon, and Cassie Silva as Alternates.

 

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!
 

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. 


The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"
 

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

 

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 80 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.

 

The Boleyn tour of SIX launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout the US. 

 

SIX is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK, and at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Tickets to SIX are available at www.SixOnBroadway.com.



RELATED STORIES

1
Investigation Underway After $40,000 is Stolen From Playhouse 46 at St. Lukes Photo
Investigation Underway After $40,000 is Stolen From Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's

BroadwayWorld has learned that, this past weekend, $40,000 was stolen from Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's, the off-Broadway theatre currently housing Make Me Gorgeous! The True Story of Kenneth “Mr. Madam” Marlowe. 

2
Video: Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in Rehearsal For SWEENEY TODD Photo
Video: Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in Rehearsal For SWEENEY TODD

Check out all new clips of Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in rehearsal for Sweeney Todd on Broadway!

3
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in Londons West End Photo
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End

Tom Holland will lead the Jamie Lloyd Company's new West End production of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Tom Holland will take on the role of Romeo, in the production directed by Jamie Lloyd.

4
Trailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl Sunday Photo
Trailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl Sunday

A number of high profile film trailers including Wicked, Deadpool 3, Inside Out 2 and more are expected to drop as part of this Sunday's Super Bowl commercial lineup.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2024
Trailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl SundayTrailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl Sunday
MATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical SomedayMATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical Someday
Andrew Barth Feldman, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival WestAndrew Barth Feldman, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival West

Videos

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Video
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
SPAMALOT
THE NOTEBOOK

Recommended For You