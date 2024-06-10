SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Album Hits 100 Million Streams

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Grammy Award-nominated SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT, the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night, has officially been streamed over 100 million times.

Watch the current Broadway cast announce this milestone at the most recent SIXth of the Month performance on June 6.





Toby and Lucy said, “WTF 100 million streams that’s ridiculous. We are so so so grateful to everyone who has streamed this album!!! It was truly so fun to put together, and so special for us to have been able to commemorate such a significant moment (Broadway opening night 🥳), and then to be able to share it with so many people :) Thank you so much again to all the Queens and musicians performing on the album, to all the creative team, backstage crew, and everyone working at the theatre who helped put together the performance we were able to record, and to all the producers and technicians who helped put this album together, special shout out to Paul, Joe, Roberta, Sam & Tom ❤️ Thank you again to all the fans who have listened to this album !!!! We are so grateful !!! 100 mil ?!?!!!”



SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is available now in streaming and digital formats through Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The physical CD of the Original Broadway Cast Recording is available online on Amazon, and at select brick and mortar locations. Click here to stream or buy.



SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album. The original Broadway cast recording debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.



SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT features 18 tracks, including the original Broadway cast of SIX: Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele, plus a bonus track by the original Broadway Alternates: Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke. The album also features the band, “The Ladies in Waiting”: Julia Schade (Music Director/Keyboard), Michelle Osbourne (Bass), Kimi Hayes (Guitars), Elena Bonomo (Drums), and Mariana Ramirez (Percussion).



SIX is currently playing at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre. SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.