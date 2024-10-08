SING STREET to Transfer to London in Summer 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Deadline has reported that Sing Street will make its London debut! The musical will play at the Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith, West London from July 8 for a limited run to August 23.

Read the full story HERE.

Sing Street was presented at New York Theatre Workshop in 2019. Sing Street is based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney (Once, Begin Again). Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Enda Walsh (Once, Lazarus), music and lyrics by Carney & Gary Clark (frontman of Danny Wilson), direction by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) and choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Hundred Days).

Dublin, 1985. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the era, Sing Street celebrates the thrill of first love and the power of music.

The London production is being produced by Barbara Broccoli. Sing Street was recently presented at The Huntingdon in 2022.

Learn more about the production HERE.