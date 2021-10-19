SHOWSTOPPERS! Spectacular Costumes From Stage & Screen to Reopen Tomorrow - Now Extended Through December 5, 2021

Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen, the interactive costume exhibition in the heart of Times Square, will reopen tomorrow after being forced to close its doors on October 5 due to a major water leak. The exhibition has extended its residency at 234 West 42nd Street a second time due to popular demand, and will now run through December 5, 2021 when it absolutely must close. Showstoppers! benefits the Costume Industry Coalition, a new group created in 2020 to advocate for the survival of New York City's custom costume industry.

"After being forced to temporarily shut our doors for almost two weeks, we're thrilled that we can continue to share these beautiful costumes and help spotlight the costume industry's unique, creative ecosystem with the public," CIC Founding Member Brian Blythe said. "At a time when our Members continue to regain their footing, Showstoppers! is an amazing way to not only entertain but to educate people on our contributions to the entertainment industry."

Tickets (starting at $30.00) are now on sale through December 5 at ShowstoppersNYC.com. All proceeds will continue to raise money for the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund. This extension is made possible by the generous support from Madison International Realty.

Designed by the award-winning international exhibition firm Thinc Design, the 20,000 square foot space (formerly the home of Modell's) features more than 100 of the industry's most beautiful and complex garments. Confirmed displays include costumes from Broadway, Off Broadway and National Tours, including A Soldier's Play, Aladdin, Chicago, Come From Away, The Cher Show, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Golden Child, Hamilton, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, SIX, Wicked; TV's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Dickinson" and "Saturday Night Live"; Film's Respect and No Time to Die, along with costumes from the dance world (including American Ballet Theatre, the Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet and San Francisco Ballet), Opera, Disney World, Norwegian Cruise Line, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Broadway Bares and more.

Showstoppers! spotlights the incredible and oftentimes under-recognized costume contributions to the entertainment industry, and pulls back the curtain on the hundreds of costuming experts who create, supply and care for them, and infuse much-needed vitality back into the Theatre District. As guests make their way through the exhibition, not only can they see the detail and craftsmanship typically only seen far away on stage or screen, but they can watch and interact with costume makers and experts demonstrating their techniques and skills on-site, getting a rare behind-the-scenes look at the project.

Showstoppers! is produced by the Costume Industry Coalition and Artisans Guild of America, in partnership with Madison International Realty, Kaplen Brothers Fund, No Guarantees, Kevin Duda Productions and Thinc Design.

For more information and to purchase tickets to this special event, please click here: ShowstoppersNYC.com.