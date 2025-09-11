SHE'S THE MAN Musical Could Be in the Works, Says HEATHERS Director Andy Fickman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Heathers the Musical director Andy Fickman has teased that there is potential for a musical adaptation of She's the Man. Fickman, who directed the original film starring Amanda Bynes, is hopeful that the musical will make its way to the stage some day.

“I always look at what that potential could be," he told The Stage. "There were a lot of studios and people involved in making that movie, so exploration has occurred. I am thrilled all these years later that She’s the Man still holds up. Honestly, it’s the same comfort food as 13 Going on 30."

Fickman, who is also directing the upcoming stage adaptation of 13 Going on 30 in London, says that She's the Man has developed a devoted fanbase, which he hopes would translate to the stage production.

“People quote me She’s the Man all the time, and it makes me smile to think we did something memorable back then. So, I hope someday the answer is yes.”

Loosely based on William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, the film follows Viola, whose brother decides to ditch his elite boarding school for a couple weeks. She proceeds to go in disguise as him, falling for his school's star soccer player, and soon learns she's not the only one with romantic troubles.

Fickman recently helmed the pilot for the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot for Disney+. He directed the world premiere of Parents In Chains, a play written by Emmy Award-winning writer Jay Martel. He is the director behind Heathers The Musical’s return to Off-Broadway in New York this summer, after yet another sold out run at the SoHo Place Theatre in London, as well as its third sold out UK/Ireland tour.

He is soon to launch the much-anticipated World Premiere of 13 Going On 30 The Musical in the UK. This will be followed by the UK Premiere of Freaky Friday The Musical.

Fickman’s latest feature film is the indie horror film Don’t Turn Out the Lights. The film, which was inspired by true events and recently debuted at ScreamFest UK. Fickman’s previous credits include the hit family comedy Christmas Again for Disney+ and Disney Channel. Prior to that, he directed and executive produced all episodes of “The Crew” for Netflix, starring Kevin James, Freddie Stroma and Sarah Stiles.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas