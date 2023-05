SELECTIONS FROM SPRING AWAKENING is Coming to The Laurie Beechman in June

Selections From Spring Awakening, directed by Sebastian Henson and Max Bartos, is coming to The Laurie Beechman, June 17th at 7PM!

The cast includes Sebastian Henson (Fidelity Theatricals) singing Melchior, Max Bartos (Sing Street, Bartos Entertainment Group LLC) singing Moritz, Marlowe Baker (Spider- Man: Turn Off The Dark Cabaret) singing Wendla, Sophie Tyler singing Ilsa, Alex Eichholz singing Hanschen, Kenedi Chriske singing Martha, Matthew Penalva singing Ernst, Sammy Ferber (Rent 20th Anniversary Tour) singing Georg, Gryphyn Karimloo singing Otto, Emma Brockman singing Anna, Daliah Bernstein singing Thea, Mollie Downes (Chicago Tour) singing Adult Women, and Maxwell Haddad singing Adult Men.

The band includes Sean Pallatroni on Piano, Max Bartos on Guitar, Alvaro Domingo on Drums, Skyler Volpe on Bass, Phoebe Qian on Cello and Bryn Turney on Viola

