SCHTICK A POLE IN IT: FUNKY SOUL XMAS EDITION at Drom

For 6 1/2 years Schtick A Pole In It has owned the 4th Saturday in the East Village. It's the best and only Comedy and Pole Dancing show in the city.



Schtick starts with a comic and ends with a pole dancer. 5 comics and 5 dancers. Comics tell jokes. Pole dancers pole dance. They're not strippers, it's not burlesque. It's aerial dance with a side of crazy gymnastics and death defying tricks that make your jaw drop. It's an amazing opportunity to see dancers in peak physical condition alternate the stage with comics in peak mental depression:)



Schtick a Pole In It started when JoAnna Ross, a former Broadway dancer turned comic (naturally) and fellow comedian Dan Goodman put on a one night event fundraiser that turned into a run of over 80 sold out shows. Come see what all the fuss is about.



Every month they have a musical theme and this month it's Funky Soul Xmas.

"Please Come Home For Christmas" and spend it with us. We will "Give It To You Baby" because they're "Ain't Nobody" better. This is no "Silent Night" event. We're gonna make sure Santa's got a brand new bag and "Get Down On It." If you don't see shows like this why are you even paying these crazy rents?

Dates:

Friday & Saturday, December 20th & 21st



Place:

Drom- 85 Avenue A (between 5th and 6th streets)

New York, NY 10009

(212) 777-1157



Time:

8-10pm (doors open at 7:30)



Tickets/Pricing:



Get tickets here- https://www.eventbrite.com/d/ny--new-york/schtick-pole-christmas-funky-soul/

$20 Bar/Standing room

$25 online (Seated Pick your own seat on seating chart)

$35 VIP (Guaranteed seating in the front rows)

$30 cash at the door

Friday Night Cast



Comics

Dan Goodman (Skinja, Fusion Network)

JoAnna Ross (creator of Schtick)

Kenny Warren (Grisley Pear Comedy Club)

Special Guests TBA

Dancers

Zoe Buess-Watson (2019 Snoop Dog tour)

Xin He (Killer feet)

Teeny (Hustlers)

Diana Faustin (PSO level 3 3rd place)

Emily Sanderson (USPDF runner up)

Saturday Night Cast



Comics

Dan Goodman (Skinja, Fusion Network)

JoAnna Ross (creator of Schtick)

Selena Coppick (2 Wick Minimum)

Special Guests TBA



Dancers

Gabriella Alexis (Triple Threat)

Natalia Gerendazova (Pole 2 Pole Fitness)

Jeni Janover (Liquid Motion)

Brandon Rosario (Cirque Dreams Studio)

Maddie Todd (Incredipole)

Lineups subject to changes

Schtick A Pole In It website: https://www.schtickapole.com/

Schtick sizzle reel below!





