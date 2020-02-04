SCHTICK A POLE IN IT: ARETHA EDITION Announced in NYC
For 7 years Schtick A Pole In It has owned the 4th Saturday in the East Village. It's the best and only Comedy and Pole Dancing show in the city.
Schtick starts with a comic and ends with a pole dancer. 5 comics and 5 dancers. Comics tell jokes. Pole dancers pole dance. They're not strippers, it's not burlesque. It's aerial dance with a side of crazy gymnastics and death defying tricks that make your jaw drop. It's an amazing opportunity to see dancers in peak physical condition alternate the stage with comics in peak mental depression:)
Schtick a Pole In It started when JoAnna Ross, a former Broadway dancer turned comic (naturally) and fellow comedian Dan Goodman put on a one night event fundraiser that turned into a run of over 98 sold out shows. Come see what all the fuss is about.
Every month we have a musical theme and this month it's The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. "Baby, I Love You" so there "Ain't No Way" you are missing this one. Don't "Think" too hard, I will "Respect" your decision but buy your tickets now. If you don't see shows like this why are you even paying these crazy rents?
For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/d/ny--new-york/schtick-aretha-edition/
